How AI junk is changing the web

The web we surf is constantly changing, it’s by its very nature. James Vincent writes that generative artificial intelligence such as the GPT models are now shaking the foundations of the network. His text at The Verge is a good overview of all the problems, conflicts and stupidities that Generative AI is currently creating all over the web and how it degrades people’s digital experience. Because there is a fire everywhere: Google lets the links to man-made web content in its search results slide down even further – through an AI-generated (and probably largely plagiarized) block of synthetic information. Crazy AI-generated stuff is sold on Etsy. Automated content is killing the web across the board. The craziest quote from James Vincent: “A job posting looking for an “AI editor” expects “output of 200 to 250 articles per week.” In addition, the heads of platforms like Stack Overflow and Reddit are wrestling with their communities over how to monetize the content that AI builders are craving.

Vincent describes the hot air that is filling the web using the example of an assignment to the AI ​​to compare waterproof shoes. The conclusion should be remembered, it applies to so many AI texts: “there’s just no expertise in the information — only guesswork.” Fortunately, there is a lot of expertise in Vincent’s text. It should be read by anyone who wants to understand the latest Internet revolution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

