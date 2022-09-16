DataMediaHub, exclusively for ItalianTech, continues the analysis process, undertaken at the end of August, and which will continue until the days following the next September 25 elections, to photograph daily what Italians think of leaders and political parties.

The online conversations (social platforms, online news, forums and blogs) in the last thirty days relating to the Lega – Salvini Premier were analyzed.

From 17 August to yesterday 15 September, just under 355 thousand citations online for Salvini’s party, by over 36 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) more than 3.1 million of people.

Volume of conversations far lower than that recorded regarding the Northern League leader, as emerged in all our analyzes conducted so far in the comparison between what we talk about a particular party compared to what we talk about its leader. The evidence of how much the figure of the leader is overall central in the current political scenario.

Volumes that have generated a potential reach, the so-called “opportunity to be seen”, or precisely the opportunity that theoretically had based on these volumes of conversations to be exposed to content relating to the League, of over 869 billion views. Equal to a reasonably estimated effective range of 43 billion impressions, actual views, gross of duplications.

The peak of these conversations was recorded just yesterday, September 15, with more than 17 thousand citations in a single day. Peak due to the choice of the Lega, and of FdI, to vote against the report, however approved by a large majority, of European Parliament indicating theHungary from Viktor Orban as a systemic risk for EU values ​​and calls for more decisive action from the Council.

It is no coincidence that one of the contents that generated the most involvement on social networks is a tweet by Carlo Cottarelli in which he claims that “The European Parliament condemns Hungary on rights and democracy. Lega and FdI vote against. With France and Germany we have founded the European institutions. We cannot become graver of European institutions and values. We are leaders in Europe not followers of Orban ”.

And in fact there is a clear prevalence of negative sentiment, of emotions and, in fact, negative feelings contained in the online verbalizations by people, towards the League. It can also be seen from the “emoji cloud”, from the cloud of the 100 emojis most used by people when they speak, write, online about the League.

As the infographic summarizing the results of our analysis shows, the Russian flag heads, obviously underlining the “rough” relations between Salvini’s party and Putin. Angry, puking, chuckling faces, and more, dominate over the heart of love towards the League, which only accounts for 3.2% of all emojis used by people.