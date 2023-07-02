How are algorithms introduced in the company? Three narratives plus one

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are at least three narratives on the impact of generative AI. They run parallel to subtly and occasionally intertwine. The first is what we can define as the creative destruction of the Austrian Schumpeter. Imagine a U-curve with jobs on the ordinate and time on the abscissa? Well, we would be on the left at the beginning of the descent towards the bottom when, to understand each other, the new technology is introduced and companies, without having a clear idea of ​​what to do yet, begin to cancel functions and workers waiting to generate new ones.

Then there is the related but distinct narrative of the impact on the creative and artistic professions. And therefore writers, musicians, journalists, illustrators, video makers, voice actors, singers and all those professions that generate a talent that can be replicated. Or re-generated. In this case we are moving within the courtrooms where they are deciding whether generative AI copies and therefore must remunerate those who hold copyright as it should be or are inspired and therefore owe nothing to anyone.

Finally there is the third narration which is that of the national and supranational regulation of artificial intelligence in all its forms, from the traditional-generalist to the generative. And so we go from the alarms of extinction of mankind launched by the father of ChatGpt to threats to leave Europe if the rules prove too stringent. Here the comparison is between three. On one side the nation-states, on the other the AI ​​powers (USA and China) and in the middle Europe which proposes itself as a place to welcome forms of AI that are sustainable and respectful of human rights.

What happens with AI in companies

The narrative that is not yet clearly there is that of companies. Of what happens inside them. Of how management is reacting to what is being told as the greatest technological revolution ever. «Until now the challenge was to bring data into business processes – said Fabio Moioli ex Microsoft one of the most experts in this field today executive search & leadership advisor to Spencer Stuart -. Now with AI you can imagine generating processes directly from data». The change is Copernican, that is, it represents an overturning of conceptual systems universally accepted until then. In this narration, however, the impact is really even more unpredictable. And for once, Italy is not, as usual, the only one starting late.

How to check the algorithms?

According to the latest update of the Stanford University Ai index, today there are 62 countries in the world that have developed an Ai strategy. But as the researchers have observed, it is not enough to adopt AI tools or write a strategic document to bring this technology to the ground. What no narration has yet been able to formalize is how to control the algorithms that underlie machine learning. How it is possible to secure in terms of privacy, how to limit the number of “false positives” how to make these blackboxes more transparent and controllable. Indeed, everything depends on the management. But to bring AI to the company, you have to start from here.