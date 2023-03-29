The hype surrounding ChatGPT is likely to make artificial intelligence one of the hottest topics on the stock exchanges. Which stocks are already shooting up? Which ones could still multiply? And is AI even good as an investment advisor?

The robot writes school essays and term papers, it does exams, it writes newspaper articles that can hardly or not at all be distinguished from “human” work, and the British Science Secretary, Michelle Donelan, even wants to use it in government work. So the idea is not far off that the jack of all trades also supports investors in choosing the “right” investment. We’re talking about ChatGPT: Since the US company OpenAI released the AI ​​chatbot in November last year and a little later Microsoft announced a billion-dollar investment in OpenAI, artificial intelligence (AI) has also been hotly debated in the general public.

AI is considered a new megatrend, the tech giants and also smaller, still rather unknown companies have already jumped up and are in an unparalleled race. This could make AI one of the hottest topics on the stock exchanges this year after the industry was hit hard on the markets last year.

Silicon Valley in excitement