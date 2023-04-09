Listen to the audio version of the article

Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365, and then Google Docs and Gmail: those who work and study know them and in the future they “risk” to be even more popular thanks to the full intelligence (artificial of course) that all these application tools are gradually making for open a new era of productivity. That we are promised more staff, more responsive and more efficient.

Let’s start with Teams, the collaboration tool par excellence of the Redmond giant: a few days ago the public preview of the new app for Windows was announced (general availability is scheduled for the end of the year) in the name of concepts such as speed , simplicity and flexibility, in addition of course to that of intelligence. All together, virtues that the “liquid” and distributed office of the future cannot objectively do without. Teams, as Microsoft spokespersons recall, was born (in 2017) to bring together all the elements useful for teamwork in one place and today it’s changing clothes to bring users doubled performance (thanks to a profound optimization intervention data architecture and chat system) and memory consumption halved.

Teams and Artificial Intelligence

Above all, the new Teams is considered by Microsoft to be the basis for next-generation AI experiences, those that will make collaboration more fluid and participatory. The billionaire investment of the Redmond company in OpenAI obviously plays an important role: if already at the beginning of February the Teams Premium subscription was integrating some features of Gpt 3.5 (transcription of video calls, sorting of contributions shared by speakers, translations in time real), with the subsequent announcement of Microsoft 365 Copilot here is that the generative AI that powers ChatGpt has officially entered the office with a tool that combines the power of large linguistic models (the so-called Large Language Models) with the data present in Office apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and all others) and your calendar, email, instant messaging and contacts apps.

BigData and business applications, in Microsoft’s vision, will therefore have an intelligent pilot to extract information to be distributed comfortably to all members of a workgroup and keep them constantly updated on the “work in progress”, start the creative process of a text without starting from scratch , simplify the drafting of presentations starting from a simple request or analyze trends and create infographics in real time.

A new model of knowledge

The turning point that generative AI brings as a dowry therefore goes far beyond the possibility of increasing individual productivity: the challenge is to create a new model of knowledge by exploiting the large amount of data and insights today largely inaccessible (and unexploited) that resides within an organization. Google, for its part, announced (before its rival) the integration of generative AI in the Workspace suite which includes Gmail and Docs, as well as Search a Maps. The target? Helping the users of its galaxy of services (about three billion people worldwide) to create and share content using the capacity of algorithms, to connect and collaborate “like never before” safe from malware and phishing attacks.