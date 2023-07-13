How Bill Gates thinks about the future with AI

Now Bill Gates too. The former Microsoft boss has now joined the chorus of big names in the tech industry who have spoken out on the issue of the risks associated with artificial intelligence. The short version? He’s not too worried. Because: “We’ve done it before.” He is alluding to decisive transformative forks in human history. His optimism seems refreshing in the face of numerous prophecies of doom. But he doesn’t really have any new ideas.

The billionaire business tycoon and philanthropist made his point in a post on his personal blog GatesNotes. “I want to take the concerns I’ve heard and read the most—and many of which I share—and explain how I feel about them,” he wrote in his post.

According to Gates, AI is “the most disruptive technology we will experience in our lifetime”. For him, it also stands above the Internet, the smartphone and the personal computer. And the PC is known to be the invention that Gates has advanced the most. (Interestingly, Gates is suggesting that nothing bigger than AI is likely to be invented in the next few decades.)

Gates is one of dozens of senior figures who signed a statement from the San Francisco-based Center for AI Security a few weeks ago. In full, it states: “Reducing the risk of human extinction due to AI should be a global priority, alongside other societal risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

Don’t worry on the blog

However, Gates’ blog post does not incite fear. In fact, the existential risk posed by AI is not mentioned at all. Instead, Gates describes the debate here as one in which “longer-term” risks must be weighed against “immediate” risks. And he focuses on “the risks that already exist or will soon exist”.

“Gates has been plucking at the same chord for a long time,” says David Leslie, head of research on ethics and responsible innovation at the Alan Turing Institute in the UK. Gates, interestingly, was one of several public figures who were already talking about the existential risk of AI a decade ago, when deep learning was emerging, Leslie says: “Back then, he was even more concerned about superintelligence. It seems like that is been toned down a bit.”

But Gates doesn’t completely rule out the existential risk. He wondered what could happen “if we develop an AI that can learn any topic or any task,” known as general artificial intelligence (English term: breaking latest news).

“Regardless of whether we get to that point in a decade or in a century, society will have to grapple with profound issues.” According to Gates, what if a super AI sets its own goals? What if they conflict with the goals of humanity? “Should we be building super AI at all? Thinking about these longer-term risks shouldn’t come at the expense of the more immediate ones.”

Gates’ middle ground

Gates has something of a middle ground between deep-learning pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, who left Google and went public with his concerns about AI in May, and other AI experts like Meta AI’s Yann LeCun and Joelle Pineau, who are the Discussion about existential risks from “absurdly ridiculous” to “unhinged”. Signal’s Meredith Whittaker says the fears of Hinton and others are “ghost stories”.

One should think about Gates’ actual contribution here by getting involved now, says Leslie of the Alan Turing Institute: “Since everyone’s talking about it, we’re kind of saturated.” Like Gates, Leslie does not entirely reject Doomer scenarios. “Malicious parties can take advantage of these technologies and cause catastrophic damage,” he believes. “You don’t have to believe in superintelligence, the robot apocalypse, or breaking latest news speculation to understand that.” He agreed that the immediate concern should be the existing risks arising from the rapid commercialization of generative AI. “It makes sense to sharpen your focus and say, ‘Okay, what are the immediate problems?'”

In his contribution, Gates points out that AI is already a threat in many fundamental areas of society, from elections to education to employment. Of course, such concerns are nothing new. What Gates is trying to tell us is that while these threats are serious, we have them under control: “The best reason to believe we can manage the risks is that we have done it before.”

Artificial intelligence can bridge cultures through real-time translation or take over tedious routine tasks. But often, instead, it reproduces injustice and discrimination, drawing on patterns of colonial rule. Critics therefore call for their hidden structures to be disclosed.

Like a calculator

In the ’70s and ’80s, calculators changed the way students learned math, allowing them to focus on what Gates calls the “thinking skills behind arithmetic,” rather than the basic math itself. He is therefore believe that applications like ChatGPT will do the same with other subjects.

Word processing and spreadsheet applications transformed office work in the 1980s and 1990s—changes driven by Gates’ own company, Microsoft. Here Gates looks back at how humans have adapted to it. And he claims we could do it again. “Word processing didn’t abolish office work, but it changed it forever,” he writes. The change caused by AI will be “a bumpy transition”. “But there is every reason to believe that we can reduce the disruption to people’s lives.”

Similarly with fake news, we would have learned to deal with spam, so we could do the same with deepfakes. “At some point, most people learned to look twice at these emails,” Gates writes. You have to build “the same muscles for deepfakes”. Gates urges quick but careful action to avoid damage. The problem is that he’s not offering anything new in the process. Many of his suggestions can be called trite, some are at least superficial.

Global regulation required

Like others in recent weeks, Gates is calling for a global body to regulate AI, much like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In his opinion, this would be a good way to control the development of AI cyber weapons. He doesn’t explain exactly what he means by that. Gates says governments and businesses need to offer support, e.g. B. in the form of reskilling programs to ensure people are not left behind in the new AI-driven job market.

Teachers also need support as they transition to a world where apps like ChatGPT are the norm, he says. However, Gates doesn’t provide specifics on what that support will look like.

When it comes to deepfakes, he calls for new tools that will detect them for us. But the latest tools can’t recognize AI-generated images or text well enough to be useful. And will such detectors even be able to keep up with the development of generative AI? Gates is certainly right when he writes that “healthy public debate depends on everyone being aware of the technology, its benefits and risks”. But he often draws on the belief that AI will solve AI’s problems—a belief that not every expert will share.

And it’s true: priority should be given to the immediate risks. Yes, we’ve weathered technological upheavals (bulldozed us) before. But how? Gates: “From everything that has been written about the risks of artificial intelligence so far – and a lot has been written – it is clear that nobody knows all the answers.” And that’s not going to change anytime soon.

