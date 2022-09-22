We’ve previewed a lot of games in recent months, but few have captured our imaginations in exactly the same way as Lego Bricktales. The game truly captures the creative side of the iconic toy, which isn’t surprising considering developer Clockstone Studios is the team behind the Bridge Builder series.

During Game Show Cologne, we interviewed Matthias Hilke, Project Manager at Clockstone Studios, and he told us that it was the Bridge Builders series – and a game in particular – that prompted the The LEGO Group approached the Austrian developer:

“Heads up, it’s Thunderball now, contacted by Lego about three years ago. They wanted to make a game where Lego bricks were being built that would be at the heart of the game. They were fascinated by the games we did before. They were fascinated by Bridge Constructor Portal. , because it’s related to construction and shows a lot of creative potential. So, we think, we need a game right now where you want to build with bricks and be creative, but we also want some functional elements and physical analogies .

In our interview, which you can check out in full above, Mattias Hilke also talked about other LEGO games that inspired the studio during development:

“The core of the game is about building brick by brick. So far, the only game that’s really done that is Lego Builder, which came out three years ago. It’s done well, but on a small scale. You’re only limited by Number of bricks and very small elements to build. We go further and have bigger worlds, and where you build things, on a bigger scale. You have more bricks and more complex things to actually build.

The LEGO bricks were released on October 12 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. You can read our preview here.