It’s a pure white laptop! Tangerine has touched so many ASUS laptops, and usually the white ones look silver or silver-gray, unless it is the ASUS Zenbook 30th Anniversary Limited Edition pearl color, which is really white, so you know that real pure white laptops are very rare , if you want a pure white machine and prefer a business-friendly compact bag, a light and small table, you can run away, Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED (UP5302) has two colors: gentleman blue and elegant white, and it is currently the lightest 13.3-inch in the world The 2.8K OLED flip stylus laptop has won the iF and Red Dot design awards this year, and the body is a new A! pretty!Please keep Zenbook

What is the concept of its body size?The weight is 1.1kg, it is light enough, and the height is 14.9mm. It is also slender. It can turn the laptop flat into a tablet, hold it or put it on the table. It feels very reasonable when using it, close enough to a tablet

In addition to the size of 13 inches that can be easily packed, its performance, screen, sound, and body quality have not been overlooked. It is a pity that the HDMI port is missing, but if you don’t want to play games, it is A laptop that you can want in every way~ and looks beautiful, all white! I scanned its same-level machines, no matter the same brand or different brands, with the premise that the processor specifications and thin and light size are full, oh? The price of Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED is not higher than others, oh!you can continue to look down

white machine hello beautiful

Where is the white control? Write your name on this one, and don’t rush to say that white is easy to get dirty. People who like pure white may not be reluctant to use it. It may be the type that is impatient to touch it, as long as it is easy to clean up.

Just looking at the photos, you may think it feels like metal silk, but in fact, the fuselage has a matte feel, and the particles feel different in thickness when touched by the fingertips. The frosting can moderately increase the friction of the small fuselage.

This A Logo, Asustek says it symbolizes the pursuit of unparalleled brand spirit, with a little reflection, it is clean and beautiful

Opening the keyboard is ASUS’s own antibacterial treatment technology coating, which is applied to the keyboard, touchpad, and typing hands that you touch most often. The coating is a serious ISO certification with 99% antibacterial effect

Speaking of this, do you know that it is not recommended to use alcohol spray pens, keyboards and screens directly?Alcohol is a solvent, which may react with the compound and affect the original coating effect of the surface. It is recommended to use a special cleaner or clean water to clean it better

Well, although I am not a biologist, I feel that the surface of the keyboard is less sticky than the general matte surface when typing. The key stroke is 1.4 mm, and the resilience is very good and it feels good. There is no row of independent Home position keys on the keyboard configuration. , I’m not used to typing like me, it’s understandable because it’s a 13-inch size and narrow body, so I have to make some trade-offs

Which ports are designed?

In addition to the white color conveying the message of “I am elegant”, the body is made of aluminum-magnesium alloy, which is more elastic than aluminum alloy and can withstand impact and bending. It is also lighter than aluminum alloy under the same size.

So Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED achieves military-grade durability at an ultra-light weight of 1.1 kg. The whole process is getting heavier and more casual. Wahaha, look at me!

There is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C on the left side of the fuselage port, the cooling holes are very simple, and the holes are very large and direct

On the right side there is a 3.5mm composite headphone jack, two Thunderbolt 4, a MicroSD card reader, this is great!i love card reader

Did you discover it?It cancels the USB Type-A hole. If you want to plug in a mouse, there is a USB-C to USB-A adapter in the box, which is just enough for going out

If you want other ports, you need to expand through a hub. In terms of business machine positioning, you would like to add HDMI ports, but it’s okay if you don’t need frequent briefings, such as bosses or supervisors hahahaha!If you have any positions you want to add, please leave a message for me

Performance and Endurance

In terms of performance, Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED is equipped with the highest 12th generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor. The one we have is Intel Core i5-1240P. Compared with the Zenbook Flip S we drove last year, the multi-core performance is much better. 40% faster; while the Iris Xe internal display can cope with competitive games and light editing. The actual running of “League of Legends” can reach 96 FPS. When editing Premiere Pro preview material, we stack 4 tracks of 4K, and the CPU usage is almost full. , you can still preview smoothly

It is no problem to edit photos temporarily when going out, up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory, Micron 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

If you open more than 10 windows in Chrome, it will not freeze; before I talk about battery life, I was surprised by one thing after opening the box. I don’t know if I’m too ignorant, but the 65W transformer in the box , It’s too small! too small!Shocked, fill your head now

And the cable can be pulled up, so you have a C to C yeah, great

65W Yeah, this is not the appearance of 65W in my impression. Satsuma is going to award the innovation award to this transformer. I have been excited with this transformer for a long time with our family project (director said: Ah?) Okay, let’s talk about charging and battery life. In terms of charging speed, ASUS official data says that it takes 49 minutes to charge from 0% to 60%, but we actually measured that it was charged to 60% in less than 49 minutes. It may be that the electricity in the electric otter office is more nutritious… It will take a total of time to trickle and then fully charge. 1 hour 47 minutes

The laptop supports ASUS USB-C® Easy Charge. General PD chargers or even power bank charging are OK. A laptop that can be charged with a power bank is a big bonus. When you can’t find an outlet on a business trip, you can use a power bank for emergency. beautiful things

It has passed the Intel® Evo™ certification, which means that this laptop can provide high-performance performance. At the same time, it takes into account the energy consumption ratio and the long-term battery life. The actual battery capacity is 67 Wh. I use it for a day, and I am cruel~20 The memory of a Chrome is exhausted, and the dual-screen output is heavily used for documents. Only the noon break did not touch it in the middle. It can last 7 hours and 12 minutes, which is more than enough for a day’s use.

If you want to watch audio and video?

I still remember seeing the laptop for the first time, and I was shocked immediately, “What is the ratio?! Why is it so narrow?” Yes, because it has a 16:10 ratio, ah, I rarely see 13-inch 16:10. I made a fuss. , when opened is a 2.8K OLED NanoEdge touch screen

The maximum brightness is 550 nits, with PANTONE certification, and the color accuracy reaches 100% DCI-P3, so it is used to edit photos, and the color will not be afraid of color loss. You can also adjust the color range in MyASUS according to your needs. Vivid or true color rendering

Under long-term use, it has the German Rheinland eye protection certification, which reduces blue light by 70%. Anyway, this kind of laptop is used for long-term staring, please protect your eyes. In other words, it is usually the first among thin and light laptops. What was cut was the sound effect, but this Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED has Dolby Vision and panoramic sound, and Harman Kardon is also written on the fuselage. The sound effect expert guarantees that the sound is loud enough, and you will feel it when you face the screen. Surrounded by the sound field, it is the experience that the whole laptop emits sound, huh? You ask me what is the bad sound effect?People who are a little more sensitive can clearly “see” (hear) two sounds from the left and right channels of the laptop, which are transmitted to you in front of you. The sound is stiff and dull, which is not beautiful.

Through MyASUS, you can also adjust the sound effect situation, such as the movie mode to make a deeper surround effect, or the vocal enhancement to listen to podcasts more clearly, the sound effect is beyond expectations

The essence of business is here

It means that you must have a video camera if you want to hold an online meeting. This one is equipped with a HD 720p camera, 4 microphones and ASUS AI noise reduction technology. You should have heard that during a video conference, who forgot to turn off the microphone, and the keyboard clicked. Sound, no one wants to be such a fool. We tested the noise reduction of ASUS AI, and it can filter out the typing sound on our side… It’s scary, is technology so advanced now?

In addition, the flexibility needed in the market, ASUS makes it appear in the 360° ErgoLift screen hinge, tent mode, sharing mode, tablet mode and laptop mode, in fact, its endless hinge can be controlled by you, the tent mode is like a tent Stand up and look at the screen

In the sharing mode, the angle of the screen is similar to that of a tent. Putting the keyboard away allows both parties to focus more on the screen.

Tablet mode folds up!Touchscreen lets you swipe or use a stylus, just like you would with a tablet

Fingerprint unlocking is available, Windows Hello face quick login is also available, and the privacy section can also be set in the system to detect when you leave the location and lock the laptop for you, etc.

If you are obsessed with turning on the laptop quickly, the good news is that it is so light and can be opened with one hand. Open it, wake up quickly, Windows Hello, and the desktop is here. I think money is spent on these comfortable experiences

After several weeks of actual use, if you are a person who pursues exquisite texture and want a thin and light laptop, which is beautiful enough to match your temperament, and powerful enough to accompany you to work overtime, you are pursuing the ultimate document of 2.8K OLED The processing experience and the budget are relatively generous. Please consider this Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED, which is “light and beautiful. Powerful”.