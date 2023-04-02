Home Technology How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android mental teaching – mobile phone brand news | ePrice
Technology

How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android mental teaching – mobile phone brand news | ePrice

by admin
How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android mental teaching – mobile phone brand news | ePrice

Due to the favorable factors of cloud invoices and lottery prizes, the public’s acceptance of electronic invoices has been boosted, and consumers who show their mobile phones to store electronic invoices when shopping are becoming more and more common. But is there a faster way to show off the vehicle barcode that needs to be swiped every time you shop? In addition to printing out the barcode and pasting it on the mobile phone, we also introduce several ways to quickly call out the vehicle barcode in the mobile phone interface for your reference. If you have an easier and more convenient way, you are welcome to suggest it.

iPhone

Apple has added a Widget function similar to Android to the iOS 14 and above systems, which can add widgets to the desktop of the mobile phone, so it is quite simple to quickly use the vehicle barcode, as long as the app with the vehicle barcode Widget function is downloaded on the mobile phone Just put the vehicle barcode gadget in the gadget page of the iPhone, and then you can call it out quickly without unlocking it. Here we take the “Barcode Folder” App as an example:

How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching

▲ First download the “Barcode Folder” app. If you already have a vehicle barcode gadget, you can omit these steps.

How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching

▲ Open the “Barcode Folder” app, click the “+” in the upper right corner to add a barcode, and then select the method of adding. If you know the vehicle code (alphanumeric string beginning with a slash), you can enter it directly, or you can use the camera Go scan your existing barcode to join.

See also  HTC Introduces VIVE Focus 3 with Expression Detection and Eye Detection Kit to Make Virtual Portraits More Realistic (182249)
How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching

▲ After adding the barcode, it will be displayed in the App.

How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching

▲ After leaving the App, press and hold the blank space on the desktop to enter the editing mode, then slide the desktop to the leftmost Widget page, and press the “+” button at the top of the page to add a “Barcode Folder” widget.

How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching

▲ After adding the widget, click on the widget and select the barcode you just created.

How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching

▲ Just place the Widget where you like. When you want to swipe the vehicle, just light up the iPhone screen without unlocking it, just swipe right on the lock screen to show the gadget page.

Samsung phones that support Samsung Wallet

As for the Android mobile phone to quickly display the vehicle barcode, there are different methods depending on the model. First of all, if you are using a Samsung mobile phone that supports Samsung Wallet, you can directly add the vehicle barcode to Samsung Wallet. After the screen is turned off, just swipe up from the bottom of the screen to call out Samsung Wallet, and then tap “Member card” to display the mobile phone carrier barcode.

How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching

▲ First, open Samsung Wallet, select “Membership Card” in the menu, and click “+” in the upper right corner to add a new membership card.

How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching

▲ Select “Select from Selected Members”, and then scroll to the bottom of the next page and select “Cloud Invoice Mobile Barcode”.

How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching

▲ After that, you can use the camera to scan the barcode or enter it manually, and save it.

See also  Twitter also cancels Mastodon. Snowden attacks Musk and demands that journalists' accounts be reactivated
How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching

▲ After that, just slide up from the bottom of the screen when the screen is turned off or locked, you can call out Samsung Wallet, and then click on the “Membership” on the top of the card, and the barcode of the mobile phone will be displayed.

Other Android phones

There are many types of Android mobile phones, and it is an open system, so there are many ways to customize the display of widgets. Here we mainly use the method of placing the mobile phone carrier barcode widget directly on the lock screen. In addition to the pre-set barcode of the mobile phone, this method also needs to install the app “Lockscreen Widgets and Drawer”, which can directly display the existing widgets in the mobile phone on the lock screen. After specifying the barcode of the mobile phone, just put The screen lights up, and vehicles can be scanned without unlocking.

How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching

▲ After downloading the Lockscreen Widgets and Drawer app, you must first approve the permissions it needs, and then turn on the “Enable” switch of the Lockscreen Widgets in the main screen of the program, then click “Add Widget”, and select the download you made earlier. With barcode widget.

How can I show the barcode of the invoice carrier the fastest? iPhone, Android Mind Teaching

▲ After loading the lock screen, you will find that it is directly covered on the top of the lock screen, but you can use two fingers on the widget, and then adjust its size and position, so that it will not block the information and be easy to use. . After the modification is completed, it will be on the lock screen every time the screen is turned on in the future.

See also  【Tutorial】Teach you to use Google Maps map function offline on iOS / Android phones- Mobile phone brand news

Today I will share with you these methods of quickly displaying the barcode of the mobile phone carrier. I don’t know what you think? Do you have a faster method than these? You can also leave a message below to tell everyone!

You may also like

Alveri: E-mobility startup receives investment with double-digit million...

Amazon Music Unlimited: How to get 3 free...

New news for iPhone 15!Side button may be...

Der Voltero C65 65W GaN PD Power Adapter...

Black Shark Goblin X2 Testbericht

Google begins public beta testing of Nearby Share...

Certain words are prohibited in the Apple Store

New news for iPhone 15!Side button may be...

Tech Diary — November 9, 2022

Apple Watch serves as a model for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy