Due to the favorable factors of cloud invoices and lottery prizes, the public’s acceptance of electronic invoices has been boosted, and consumers who show their mobile phones to store electronic invoices when shopping are becoming more and more common. But is there a faster way to show off the vehicle barcode that needs to be swiped every time you shop? In addition to printing out the barcode and pasting it on the mobile phone, we also introduce several ways to quickly call out the vehicle barcode in the mobile phone interface for your reference. If you have an easier and more convenient way, you are welcome to suggest it.

iPhone

Apple has added a Widget function similar to Android to the iOS 14 and above systems, which can add widgets to the desktop of the mobile phone, so it is quite simple to quickly use the vehicle barcode, as long as the app with the vehicle barcode Widget function is downloaded on the mobile phone Just put the vehicle barcode gadget in the gadget page of the iPhone, and then you can call it out quickly without unlocking it. Here we take the “Barcode Folder” App as an example:

▲ First download the “Barcode Folder” app. If you already have a vehicle barcode gadget, you can omit these steps.

▲ Open the “Barcode Folder” app, click the “+” in the upper right corner to add a barcode, and then select the method of adding. If you know the vehicle code (alphanumeric string beginning with a slash), you can enter it directly, or you can use the camera Go scan your existing barcode to join.

▲ After adding the barcode, it will be displayed in the App.

▲ After leaving the App, press and hold the blank space on the desktop to enter the editing mode, then slide the desktop to the leftmost Widget page, and press the “+” button at the top of the page to add a “Barcode Folder” widget.

▲ After adding the widget, click on the widget and select the barcode you just created.

▲ Just place the Widget where you like. When you want to swipe the vehicle, just light up the iPhone screen without unlocking it, just swipe right on the lock screen to show the gadget page.

Samsung phones that support Samsung Wallet

As for the Android mobile phone to quickly display the vehicle barcode, there are different methods depending on the model. First of all, if you are using a Samsung mobile phone that supports Samsung Wallet, you can directly add the vehicle barcode to Samsung Wallet. After the screen is turned off, just swipe up from the bottom of the screen to call out Samsung Wallet, and then tap “Member card” to display the mobile phone carrier barcode.

▲ First, open Samsung Wallet, select “Membership Card” in the menu, and click “+” in the upper right corner to add a new membership card.

▲ Select “Select from Selected Members”, and then scroll to the bottom of the next page and select “Cloud Invoice Mobile Barcode”.

▲ After that, you can use the camera to scan the barcode or enter it manually, and save it.

▲ After that, just slide up from the bottom of the screen when the screen is turned off or locked, you can call out Samsung Wallet, and then click on the “Membership” on the top of the card, and the barcode of the mobile phone will be displayed.

Other Android phones

There are many types of Android mobile phones, and it is an open system, so there are many ways to customize the display of widgets. Here we mainly use the method of placing the mobile phone carrier barcode widget directly on the lock screen. In addition to the pre-set barcode of the mobile phone, this method also needs to install the app “Lockscreen Widgets and Drawer”, which can directly display the existing widgets in the mobile phone on the lock screen. After specifying the barcode of the mobile phone, just put The screen lights up, and vehicles can be scanned without unlocking.

▲ After downloading the Lockscreen Widgets and Drawer app, you must first approve the permissions it needs, and then turn on the “Enable” switch of the Lockscreen Widgets in the main screen of the program, then click “Add Widget”, and select the download you made earlier. With barcode widget.

▲ After loading the lock screen, you will find that it is directly covered on the top of the lock screen, but you can use two fingers on the widget, and then adjust its size and position, so that it will not block the information and be easy to use. . After the modification is completed, it will be on the lock screen every time the screen is turned on in the future.

Today I will share with you these methods of quickly displaying the barcode of the mobile phone carrier. I don’t know what you think? Do you have a faster method than these? You can also leave a message below to tell everyone!