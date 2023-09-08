How can tooth enamel be regenerated?

Tooth enamel is the hardest material in the human body and protects teeth from mechanical stress during chewing and also from decay. However, in more than 90 percent of adults, the protective shield of their permanent teeth is damaged or even lost in some cases. Acidic foods and acid-producing bacteria that feed on the sugar on the teeth can damage enamel if dental hygiene is poor.

Advertisement

Tooth enamel permanently damaged

Holes (cavities) and fractures can occur. However, because permanent teeth no longer have any enamel-forming cells (ameloblasts), which die when the teeth erupt, the enamel can no longer be regenerated later.

Hannele Ruohola-Baker’s team from the University of Washington (UW) in Seattle wants to change that. To do this, it traced the development of ameloblasts from stem cells and then grew mini tooth organoids that can produce several protein building blocks (proteins) from tooth enamel. The scientists published their results in the journal “Developmental Cell”.

It’s an important first step toward developing stem cell-based treatments “to repair damaged teeth and regenerate lost teeth,” said Hai Zhang, a professor of restorative dentistry at the UW School of Dentistry and one of the study’s co-authors, the UW Medicine News.

The ability to regenerate tooth enamel would not only be important when it is damaged. There are also congenital genetic defects, such as “amelogenesis imperfecta”, in which the enamel formation is disturbed from the outset and does not proceed properly. Teeth are more susceptible to tooth decay and are also very sensitive to temperature. In addition, they are yellowish or gray-brown in color.

Some animals, such as mice, are able to continually renew the enamel on their teeth. The rodents do not form a second type of tooth like humans do, but rather have continuously growing teeth. The enamel-forming stem cells are retained in these so that new enamel can constantly be formed.

Genetic roadmap for enamel formation decoded

To create ameloblasts in the lab, researchers first had to understand the genetic program that drives fetal stem cells to develop into these specialized enamel-producing cells. Using RNA sequencing technology, they decoded which genes are active in the different stages of ameloblast development.

Each mRNA is a copy of DNA and acts as a mobile blueprint for a protein. If it detects an mRNA, the associated gene is active. If mRNA concentrations go up or down, gene activity is ramped up or down, i.e. the gene is switched on or off.

Using a computer program called Monocle, the researchers then reconstructed the likely course of gene activities that occur as stem cells develop into differentiated ameloblasts. In a sense, the computer program has determined the right genetic roadmap to create the enamel-forming cells in the laboratory in the next step.

Give the right signals

To do this, Ruohola-Baker’s team first had to figure out the order of the chemical signals in order to activate the genes in the desired sequence. In some cases the researchers used known chemical substances; in others, employees of the UW Medicine Institute for Protein Design had to first design the appropriate proteins on the computer and then have them produced.

As part of this project, the scientists identified for the first time an important precursor of odontoblasts, the cell type that gives rise to the dentin (tooth bone) lying beneath the enamel. This has at least a limited ability to regenerate. Ameloblasts and odontoblasts could then be induced to form small, three-dimensional, multicellular mini-organs (organoids).

These organized themselves into structures similar to those of developing human teeth. What’s more, they also secreted three important enamel proteins: ameloblastin, amelogenin and enamelin. These proteins then formed a matrix. This was followed by a mineralization process, essential for the formation of tooth enamel with the required hardness.

Living fillings

In the next step, the research team wants to further refine the process and produce improved laboratory tooth enamel that is just as durable as natural tooth enamel. To this end, the scientists also want to develop ways to use this tooth enamel to restore damaged teeth: namely to fill cavities and other defects.

As Ruohola-Baker told UW Medical News, an even more ambitious approach is to develop “living fillings” that can grow into and repair cavities and other defects. The ultimate goal would be to create stem cell-derived teeth that could completely replace lost teeth.

According to Ruohola-Baker, teeth are an ideal model for working on the development of other stem cell therapies. “Many of the organs we would like to replace, such as the human pancreas, kidney and brain, are large and complex. Regenerating them safely from stem cells will take time,” she continued. “Teeth, on the other hand, are much smaller and less complex, they are perhaps the low-hanging fruit. It may take a while before we can regenerate them, but we can now see the steps we need to get there.”

(vs.)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

