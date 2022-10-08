Home Technology How crazy is the Apple Watch Ultra GPS?Netizens cut grass to new heights
Technology

How crazy is the Apple Watch Ultra GPS?Netizens cut grass to new heights

by admin
How crazy is the Apple Watch Ultra GPS?Netizens cut grass to new heights

Recently, Apple launched three new Apple Watches at its Far Out event, and one of them, called the Apple Watch Ultra, was the most eye-catching.

It is understood that this latest wearable device has a huge 49mm screen, and the surface is treated with titanium metal, which brings an extraordinary experience in terms of vision and feel. In addition, some new adjustments have been made to the watch configuration, such as better built-in GPS and higher positioning accuracy. A Reddit user mowing the lawn showed the sensor compared to older Apple Watches, and the results were surprising.

Reddit user Suburbandad1999 posted the article “Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 4 GPS Accuracy Comparison”. By comparing the tracking capabilities of the two Apple Watches, Suburbandad1999 was able to confirm what Apple said in its press release.

Apple said that for most people, the current ordinary L1 traditional GPS is enough to provide a solution, because it does not require strong high-precision positioning. But when tall buildings, trees or dense foliage block the satellite’s transmission back to Earth, its positioning accuracy drops. And the newer L5 GPS offers a solution that greatly improves the way the watch tracks movement.

According to Apple, this solution enables more advanced signal processing, reduces many errors, and provides a more stable signal in environments such as dense cities.

In fact, this is the first time that Apple has integrated dual-frequency GPS L1 and the latest frequency L5 in the Apple Watch, and added the latest positioning algorithm. Let Apple Watch Ultra have the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date, and provide users with the most accurate distance, speed and route data for training and competition, which is greatly convenient for users.

See also  Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition 3rd wave of DLC previewed this winter | 4Gamers

While the Apple Watch Ultra is specifically designed for those who like extreme activities, it’s interesting that even the ordinary activity of mowing the grass can feel different with this new watch, and maybe that’s what Apple brings Come to the charm!

You may also like

Latest Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Trailer Shows Zealot Missionary...

Logitech Autumn Wow Rewards, Get a 10% Discount...

Sony appears to be continuing to support PlayStation...

STMicroelectronics: Catania becomes a pole for the European...

“With the Pixel 7, we put Google in...

STMicroelectronics: Catania becomes a pole for the European...

In the same field: Apple Watch Ultra GPS...

Streaming platform who do you listen to? Apple...

EA officially launches a new version of the...

PlayStation only! Sony says its own games will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy