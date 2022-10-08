Recently, Apple launched three new Apple Watches at its Far Out event, and one of them, called the Apple Watch Ultra, was the most eye-catching.

It is understood that this latest wearable device has a huge 49mm screen, and the surface is treated with titanium metal, which brings an extraordinary experience in terms of vision and feel. In addition, some new adjustments have been made to the watch configuration, such as better built-in GPS and higher positioning accuracy. A Reddit user mowing the lawn showed the sensor compared to older Apple Watches, and the results were surprising.

Reddit user Suburbandad1999 posted the article “Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 4 GPS Accuracy Comparison”. By comparing the tracking capabilities of the two Apple Watches, Suburbandad1999 was able to confirm what Apple said in its press release.

Apple said that for most people, the current ordinary L1 traditional GPS is enough to provide a solution, because it does not require strong high-precision positioning. But when tall buildings, trees or dense foliage block the satellite’s transmission back to Earth, its positioning accuracy drops. And the newer L5 GPS offers a solution that greatly improves the way the watch tracks movement.

According to Apple, this solution enables more advanced signal processing, reduces many errors, and provides a more stable signal in environments such as dense cities.

In fact, this is the first time that Apple has integrated dual-frequency GPS L1 and the latest frequency L5 in the Apple Watch, and added the latest positioning algorithm. Let Apple Watch Ultra have the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date, and provide users with the most accurate distance, speed and route data for training and competition, which is greatly convenient for users.

While the Apple Watch Ultra is specifically designed for those who like extreme activities, it’s interesting that even the ordinary activity of mowing the grass can feel different with this new watch, and maybe that’s what Apple brings Come to the charm!