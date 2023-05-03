How digitization reduces our CO2 emissions

Digital technologies can make a valuable contribution to climate protection – the German economy has long recognized this.

When it comes to the future of our planet, there is no way around issues such as environmental protection and sustainability. But how can these goals be achieved? If you ask German companies, then with the help of digitization.

According to a current bitkom study, more than three quarters of companies (77 percent) already state that they have reduced their CO2 emissions through the use of digital technologies and applications. This effect is greatest in industry (86 percent), followed by trade (81 percent) and service companies (71 percent).

And what is even more important: For the vast majority of companies, climate-friendly technologies are now a clear competitive factor: Over 90 percent see companies that invest in sustainable technologies as having a long-term advantage. 83 percent would like more advice on how digital technologies can be used for more sustainability.

We have collected some examples.

Energy efficiency and smart grids

One area in which digitization makes a significant contribution to sustainability is energy efficiency. In this way, intelligent power grids (smart grid) can optimize energy consumption and promote the use of renewable energies. For example, smart electricity meters allow consumers to track their energy consumption in real time and reduce consumption. In addition, smart grids can control the flow of energy and ensure that renewable energy is efficiently integrated into the grid.

Sustainable Agriculture

Digitization can also help make agriculture more sustainable. Precision farming uses digital technologies like drones, satellites and sensors to keep farmers informed about soil quality, crop health and weather conditions. This allows them to use resources such as water, fertilizers and pesticides more efficiently and reduce their environmental impact.

This also creates completely new possibilities, such as vertical farming. Dutch company AeroFarms, for example, uses LED lights, sensors and artificial intelligence to optimize the cultivation of crops indoors – using 95% less water than traditional agriculture.

Efficient use of resources and circular economy

Another contribution of digitization to sustainability is the promotion of the circular economy. Digital platforms make it possible to use resources more efficiently and reduce waste. For example, digital systems enable companies to track the entire life cycle of their products and thus better plan how they can be reused or recycled.

For example, the Swedish company Retuna operates the world‘s first recycling shopping center. Customers can hand in used goods there, which are then repaired, refurbished and offered for sale in shops. By using digital technologies to track and manage goods, Retuna helps reduce waste and unnecessary resource consumption.

mobility and traffic

Last but not least, digitization has of course also revolutionized mobility – and is thus helping to make transport more sustainable. Intelligent traffic systems and networked vehicles can optimize traffic flow, reduce congestion and reduce emissions. At the same time, digitization promotes innovative mobility solutions such as car sharing, bike sharing and electromobility.

Not to mention that digitalization has reduced travel and commuting overall. While you used to drive all over Germany for one-hour workshops or meetings, these are now increasingly taking place digitally. Employees who had to commute to the office every day just a few years ago now work from home with their decentralized teams. Studies assume that in Germany alone, around five million tons of CO2 can be saved if 40% of employees only work from home two days a week.