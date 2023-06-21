How do chat GPT and Co influence the election campaign?

Messages and fake news can also be written with artificially intelligent language programs such as Chat-GPT. There is debate in the US how this could affect the presidential election. A conversation with journalists Gordon Crovitz and Steven Brill, who are investigating the phenomenon.

Oscar Wong / Getty

Mr. Crovitz, Mr. Brill, you have been dealing with fake news for years. Ron DeSantis’ campaign team recently released a commercial in which Donald Trump hugs and kisses his former corona adviser Anthony Fauci. The images were generated by a program using artificial intelligence (AI). What influence will such fakes have in the American election campaign?

