Home » How do chat GPT and Co influence the election campaign?
Technology

How do chat GPT and Co influence the election campaign?

by admin
How do chat GPT and Co influence the election campaign?

Messages and fake news can also be written with artificially intelligent language programs such as Chat-GPT. There is debate in the US how this could affect the presidential election. A conversation with journalists Gordon Crovitz and Steven Brill, who are investigating the phenomenon.

Targeted false information can be spread even more easily on the internet thanks to artificial intelligence.

Oscar Wong / Getty

Mr. Crovitz, Mr. Brill, you have been dealing with fake news for years. Ron DeSantis’ campaign team recently released a commercial in which Donald Trump hugs and kisses his former corona adviser Anthony Fauci. The images were generated by a program using artificial intelligence (AI). What influence will such fakes have in the American election campaign?

See also  Experts: Nuclear fusion power plant feasible by 2045

You may also like

Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Nintendo Switch version of “Takushi...

The tallest wooden skyscraper in the world is...

There will be no Xbox VR headset

The self-developed 5G base frequency makes Apple a...

Journey into publishing at the time of BookTok:...

Greentech: PC manufacturer HP relies on more green...

Appeared in the FCC database, Beats Studio Pro...

Metaverse is gone, WhatsApp will be compatible with...

Buy iPhone 14 cheap: The best offers for...

ROG Ally’s performance dropped after the update, official...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy