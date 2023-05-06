How do I delete all history? Here is the way for YouTube and Google

After taking care of the popup blocker on Google Chrome, let’s go back to Google to answer another question that you will surely have already asked yourself at least once: how to empty it your account history completely?

In particular, we will take care of both the search history and the YouTube viewing history, in order to cover the main traces of our passage su smartphone Android.

To delete the search history on the Google app, you can do it in two ways. Firstly, maybe you didn’t know that, opening the Google app and holding down on an item in the history list, the command “Remove“: you can use it for all the searches you want to cancel, one at a time.

Per completely clean the history, however, you will have to enter the Google app and press on your profile photo at the top right. At this point, select “Search history” and in the middle of the page you will find the command “Remove“: a drop-down menu will open, where you can choose between various options:

Delete today

Delete custom interval

Eliminate all activity

Automatically delete

Naturally, “Eliminate all activity” is what we were looking for.

Instead, switching to YouTube, you will have to unlock your Android smartphone and open the app. Here too, during the search phase, you can hold down one of the different searches to eliminate it individually.

For all the rest of yours YouTube search history, just press on the profile icon at the top right. From here, choose “Settings” and subsequently “Manage all history“. You will be taken to a page in the in-app browser where you can proceed exactly as with the Google app by selecting “Remove” halfway down the page and choosing “Eliminate all activity“.

Here, however, how to always clear the YouTube cache on Android smartphones.