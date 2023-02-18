Massive stars are “important” members of the universe. Different from the sun, these stars with a mass ten times heavier than the sun will undergo a heroic supernova explosion at the end of their lives, throwing the heavy elements buried in their cores into space, and then gather them into the primordial Around the sun, it finally became an important element for the birth and evolution of life.

But in fact, massive stars don’t only contribute to the birth of life when they explode in supernovae. During their lifetime, massive stars emit strong ultraviolet rays and dissociated interstellar gas, which have long had an impact on the surrounding environment. The stellar wind blown at the end of the star’s life will take away the material on the star’s surface and gradually lose the star’s mass, which is also a key part of the stellar evolution model.

Doctoral student Ou Baisheng and the research team of the Institute of Astronomy, Academia Sinica published the latest research on the stellar evolution model in the latest “The Astrophysical Journal (APJ)”. It is found that the stellar evolution model has a “critical metallicity”. As long as the massive star’s metallicity is higher than 0.1 times the solar metallicity, the star can evolve into a red supergiant star, and if the metallicity is less than this, it cannot expand into a red supergiant. The stars in the red supergiant stage will generate a large number of stellar winds, resulting in the obvious loss of stellar mass, which will affect the subsequent stellar evolution and supernova explosion stages. This study rewrites astronomers’ knowledge of the evolution of massive stars and guides the way for the study of stellar evolution.

Cosmic metal elements are synthesized by stellar nuclear fusion reactions and other methods. In the absence of metal elements in the early universe, the state of massive stars at the end of their evolution must be very different. Models predict that ancient, massive stars may not go through the red supergiant phase, losing much mass throughout their lifetimes. Although this study is not the first to propose a relationship between metallicity and the evolution of red supergiant stars, it is the first to point out a definite critical metallicity, and the value calculated through 2,000 precise stellar models is quite representative , should have a profound and critical impact on stellar evolution models.

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of Taipei Planetarium; the first picture is the artist’s imagination of a red giant star blowing off surface matter, source: ESA)