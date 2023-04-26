Home » How do these trees lean, wherever they are, towards the equator?
Technology

How do these trees lean, wherever they are, towards the equator?

by admin
How do these trees lean, wherever they are, towards the equator?

The Araucaria columnaris, called with the name of “Column pine“, is a tree that researchers have studied with great curiosity. It doesn’t matter where they are on Earth, but like sunflowers that follow the Sun, these shrubs will always lean towards the equator.

According to the researchers who discovered this amazing ability, “when growing outside its native range, this species has a feature so ubiquitous that it is often used as a species identifying feature.

Matt Ritter, now director of the Cal Poly Plant Conservatory, and his team analyzed 256 trees on five continents at different latitudes to further study the phenomenon. The expert soon discovered that the trees all seemed to lean towards the equator. “We show that the leaning of pine trees is not random: trees in the northern hemisphere lean south and those in the southern hemisphere lean north”, says the team in their study. ”Also, the entity is more pronounced at higher latitudes in both hemispheres.

Trees lean an average of 8.05 degrees toward the equator, but the most pronounced leans occur moving away from the equator (even the feature in question was noted in only 9% of individuals studied). In more competitive or demanding environments, vegetables can grow in other directionsbut tend to correct over time due to the influence of gravity.

The mechanisms underlying the directional tilt of Araucaria columnaris may be related to an adaptive tropical response to angles of incidence of annual sunlight, gravity, magnetism, or any combination of these“, conclude il team.

See also  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop graphics card has been tested, the game performance is 43% faster than the previous generation

By the way, this is the oldest tree in the world.

You may also like

We’re playing Curse of the Sea Rats on...

SMB approach to cybersecurity, ESET report

Juice Jacking Alert: Why Are Public Smartphone Charging...

ROG Ally adopts Ryzen Z1 handheld game console...

Vuelta al Teide, Tenerife awaits the most fearless...

OpenAI introduces new functions to protect user data....

BIOSTAR launches BIOS update to limit RYZEN 7000X3D...

Now you can use WhatsApp on 4 different...

Only 608g, using AMD Ryzen Z1 processor ROG...

Leading at a distance: managing remote teams

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy