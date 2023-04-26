How do these trees lean, wherever they are, towards the equator?

The Araucaria columnaris, called with the name of “Column pine“, is a tree that researchers have studied with great curiosity. It doesn’t matter where they are on Earth, but like sunflowers that follow the Sun, these shrubs will always lean towards the equator.

According to the researchers who discovered this amazing ability, “when growing outside its native range, this species has a feature so ubiquitous that it is often used as a species identifying feature.“

Matt Ritter, now director of the Cal Poly Plant Conservatory, and his team analyzed 256 trees on five continents at different latitudes to further study the phenomenon. The expert soon discovered that the trees all seemed to lean towards the equator. “We show that the leaning of pine trees is not random: trees in the northern hemisphere lean south and those in the southern hemisphere lean north”, says the team in their study. ”Also, the entity is more pronounced at higher latitudes in both hemispheres.“

Trees lean an average of 8.05 degrees toward the equator, but the most pronounced leans occur moving away from the equator (even the feature in question was noted in only 9% of individuals studied). In more competitive or demanding environments, vegetables can grow in other directionsbut tend to correct over time due to the influence of gravity.

“The mechanisms underlying the directional tilt of Araucaria columnaris may be related to an adaptive tropical response to angles of incidence of annual sunlight, gravity, magnetism, or any combination of these“, conclude il team.

By the way, this is the oldest tree in the world.