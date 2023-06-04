How do Twitch Channel Points work? That’s what they’re for

After seeing what Twitch Turbo is and how much it costs, let’s go back to talking about the purple platform to analyze another of its many features for communities, or channel points: let’s see what they are and how they are used.

I Twitch channel pointsto quote platform support, are “a customizable points program with which streamers can reward members of their community in various ways, also guaranteeing advantages normally reserved for subscribers“. In other words, it is a system of collecting points that can be acquired by interacting during the live shows, which can then be spent during the same for personalize and enhance your experiencefor example by redeeming special messages or live audio effects.

Each partner or affiliate streamer can activate their own personalized points collection system, modifying the level of community interaction and its dynamics in the context of live broadcasts.

It is in no way a system capable of making the streamer earn directly, but indirectly it could increase fan engagement helping to improve their number as well.

To activate them, a creator simply has to go to his “Dashboard autore” and, if partner or affiliate, in the section “Spectator rewards” will also find the voice “Channel Points“, to activate and configure to your liking in the challenges with which to earn them and in the amount of points that can be distributed.

