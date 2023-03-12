Listen to the audio version of the article

Developing and using robust AI requires a different understanding than many other technologies. For example, a skilled workforce, enabling public policies, legal frameworks, access to data and sufficient computing power. While there are widely accepted metrics to measure and compare many of these indicators, measuring the computational power of national AI remains under-explored. Let’s face it: many governments do not know either what computing capacity their countries have, what they need to implement their AI plans, or even how to take full advantage of the development and use of IAI. This is the starting point for Keith Strier, vice president of Worldwide AI Initiatives at Nivida, the graphics card giant and today a leader in artificial intelligence systems. Strier leads a task force at the OECD studying how to help governments measure computing capacity, digital and physical infrastructure and skills for efficient and intelligent development of AI. A few weeks ago they published reports entitled “ A blueprint for building national compute capacity for artificial intelligence ” which has become even more topical with the global success of ChatGpt.

Why is AI a different technology from others?

«Ai is a technology that is 70 years old but it is thanks to generative artificial intelligence that today everyone, entrepreneurs and politicians are opening dossiers and starting to plan national policies», observes the Nvidia manager. However, he adds these plans have a limitation: They were developed without a comprehensive assessment of a country’s access to the computing capacity needed to build, train and operate AI models. In short, countries are planning economic dividends from the development and use of AI without knowing whether they have enough computing power to meet these goals.

Why measure the computational power of AI?

“Try to put yourself in the shoes of a health minister. To plan health investments, you first need to know how many hospitals your country has, how many nurses, how many doctors and what is the availability of medicines. Similarly, governments should consider investments in AI computing in relation to their policy objectives: in other words, there are different ways to increase domestic AI computing capacity and the most resilient approach will depend on the context of a country and national needs”. It is therefore necessary to carry out a census of the data centers but also of the available technologies, and to share this information to work more efficiently on a technology that promises to be as revolutionary as the app economy born in 2007 with the iPhones.

The stages of the OECD initiatives

According to what emerges from the report, the OECD will begin to define the levels of computing in data centers or supercomputers owned and operated by government agencies. From there, the task force will evaluate national government-owned AI clouds. Some 80 countries have something like a national AI strategy, according to Strier, but other policies are now coming in from Africa and Latin America. The task force intends to develop an initial picture by this fall and then begin collecting the data. The goal is to propose a common metric for all countries and to offer knowledge on the efficient use of IT resources. For example, distributing computing resources can be better for the environment and spread access to computing power to more people than building a single giant supercomputer.

The need to regulate AI

However, it’s not just a question of efficiency. Ai, as Europe has repeatedly stressed, is a technology that needs to be regulated. We need transparency, understanding how these algorithms make decisions and what the impact is on our society. «There are ethical, technological and economic aspects to consider – admits the manager-. Ai is not a technology like any other. Training the Ai costs energy. A lot of energy, it is undeniable – underlines Keith Strier who is vice president of Nvidia – but if we look at the more general picture we realize that in terms of ecological footprint, IT, computers, are worth only 8% of global CO2 emissions ” . This percentage is destined to increase, also because the adoption of AI risks being massive and transversal to the markets. «It is true, but at the same time machine learning algorithms can help us simulate the physical world, to study, for example, how to design our cities in a more sustainable way, to produce more efficiently. I am also convinced that advances in data center architectures will contain IT CO2 emissions and energy consumption. “However, and here I repeat, we need to share information and technologies, we need collaboration between the public and private sectors, between the multinationals that have the technologies and the legislator”.