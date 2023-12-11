Home » How do you know if the iPhone you bought is brand new? | TKeBang
How to Check if Your iPhone is New or Refurbished

If you’ve ever wondered whether the iPhone you have is brand new or refurbished, there’s a simple way to find out without having to disassemble the phone. According to a report by PC home magazine, iPhones that have been officially returned or repaired by Apple will leave a record in the system, which can be reflected in the “Model Number”.

Here’s how you can check the status of your iPhone:

Step 1: Find the “Settings” icon and open the settings menu.

Step 2: In the settings menu, find the “General” option.

Step 3: Then find the “About This Mac” option.

Step 4: In the serial number after “Model Number”, the first digit starts with “M”, which means it is a new machine from the original factory.

Step 5: If the first letter of the model number starts with “F”, it is a brand new machine with parts replaced.

Step 6: In addition, directly click on the “Model” code, and the “Model” will appear, such as A2984, which can be used to check the country of listing.

So, next time you’re buying a used iPhone or getting one repaired, you can use these steps to ensure that you know exactly what you’re getting.

This article was simultaneously published in PC home magazine. If you found this information useful, consider joining the PC home magazine fan group!

