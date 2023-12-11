How do you know if the iPhone you bought is brand new? | TKeBang

How to Check if Your iPhone is New or Refurbished

If you’ve ever wondered whether the iPhone you have is brand new or refurbished, there’s a simple way to find out without having to disassemble the phone. According to a report by PC home magazine, iPhones that have been officially returned or repaired by Apple will leave a record in the system, which can be reflected in the “Model Number”.

Here’s how you can check the status of your iPhone:

Step 1: Find the “Settings” icon and open the settings menu.

Step 2: In the settings menu, find the “General” option.

Step 3: Then find the “About This Mac” option.

Step 4: In the serial number after “Model Number”, the first digit starts with “M”, which means it is a new machine from the original factory.

Step 5: If the first letter of the model number starts with “F”, it is a brand new machine with parts replaced.

Step 6: In addition, directly click on the “Model” code, and the “Model” will appear, such as A2984, which can be used to check the country of listing.

So, next time you’re buying a used iPhone or getting one repaired, you can use these steps to ensure that you know exactly what you’re getting.

