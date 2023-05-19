How do you use the CIE instead of the SPID? Now it is possible and simple

As we have already had the opportunity to tell on these pages, the CIE can now be used as a SPID after the conclusion of the experimentation phase held with a few users. Thanks to the “Enter with CIE” system, in fact, SPID is in fact useless. But how do you set the CIE as a SPID?

What needs to be done is activate credentials directly through the website www.cartaidentita.it: during the procedure you will be asked for your mobile phone number, email address, the last four digits of the PUK code received from the Municipality when you applied for the card, and a password to be set for future logins.

The CIE also supports the highest level of security, but in this case it is necessary to have an NFC reader or a smartphone equipped with a chip capable of reading the card. At this point, all you have to do is download the CieID application and continue with the configuration by following the instructions on the screen.

L’use of the CIE as SPID or as a recognition system for one’s identity is very simple: just click on the “Enter With Cie” button where present. In recent weeks, however, the list of both public and private subjects who have decided to embrace this new system has grown significantly, also in view of the possible retirement of the SPID.