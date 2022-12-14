We’re approaching the end of 2022, so many are already reflecting on the ups and downs that have occurred along the way. Some companies and services want to help us with this by giving us an overview of our year. As usual, this includes PlayStation, as we’re now able to see what we’ve experienced on Sony consoles over the last 346 days (sort of, since some info isn’t up to date at the time of writing).

All you have to do is click on this link and you’ll find out things like how many games and hours you’ve played, the five games you’ve spent the most time on, how many trophies you’ve earned, and the PlayStation Plus games you’ve redeemed. Not only that.

You’ll also get a cool new Astro Bot avatar based on your favorite genre after completing all the sections, which means I now have an avatar of a God of War inspired robot I found in Astro because I’m Action Adventure .

What are some cool stats from your year on PlayStation?