How does blocking WhatsApp chats work?

WhatsApp Introduces “Chat Blocking” Feature for Added Security

In May of this year, WhatsApp unveiled a new feature called “Chat Blocking,” designed to provide an extra layer of security for users’ conversations. The company assured that this feature enables users to protect their most intimate conversations with an additional layer of security.

So how does Chat Blocking work? When a user locks a chat, the conversation is moved from the inbox to its own folder that can only be accessed with their device’s password or biometric data, such as fingerprint. Additionally, the content of that chat is automatically hidden in notifications. This feature is especially useful for people who occasionally have to share their phone with a family member or on occasions when someone is holding their phone at the exact moment a special chat comes in.

To block a chat on WhatsApp, users simply need to tap the person or group name, and select the “Block” option. To view the blocked chats, users can drag down their inbox slowly and enter their password or biometrics.

In future updates, WhatsApp has announced that it will be adding more options to blocking chats, such as the ability to lock chats on linked devices and create a custom password for chats that is different from the one used on the phone.

Most recently, WhatsApp announced a secret code that can be used to protect chats, separate from the one used to open the phone. This way, no one will be able to see the blocked chats. To implement the secret code, users must press and hold the chat that they want to block and then click on “Block chat.” After that, they must choose the blocking method of their preference: code or biometric authentication.