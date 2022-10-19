Listen to the audio version of the article

From Matteo Salvini to Wanna Marchi. But also Giuseppe Conte, Francesco Totti and Silvio Berlusconi. If you want to use their voice you can go to FakeYou which unlike what it would seem to suggest is an ap “p Text to Speech”, ie it reproduces the sounds “from text to speech” using the timbre and the talk of famous people. It is a variation limited to the audio of the deepfake software which, as we know, is able for example to replace the original face with another digital one at will. How it works is as simple as it is creepy. Even if the voice isn’t perfect. Totti mumbles. While Berlusconi sounds like the voice of an imitator. There was also the possibility of speaking like Giorgio Meloni, but then it was removed. In any case, the Privacy Guarantor has opened an investigation on the app created by The Storyteller company to clarify the initiative.

The concerns of the Guarantor – explains a note – “are directed towards the potential risks that could arise from the improper use of a personal data, such as the voice”. The Authority therefore asked the company The Storyteller Company – Fakeyou “to urgently transmit every possible element useful to clarify the initiative “.” The company – explains the note from the Guarantor – will, among other things, provide the methods of ‘construction’ of the voice of famous people, the type of personal data processed , as well as the purposes of the processing of data referring to well-known personalities and users who use the app “. Furthermore, the company “must indicate the location of the data centers that store personal data, both with reference to registered users from Italy and well-known personalities, and the technical and organizational measures adopted to guarantee an adequate level of security for risk”.