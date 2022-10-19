Home Technology How does FakeYou work? The app that falsifies the voice in the viewfinder of the Privacy Guarantor
Technology

How does FakeYou work? The app that falsifies the voice in the viewfinder of the Privacy Guarantor

by admin
How does FakeYou work? The app that falsifies the voice in the viewfinder of the Privacy Guarantor

ServiceDigital Economy

From Matteo Salvini to Wanna Marchi. But also Francesco Totti and Silvio Berlusconi. Here is text-to-speech software that mimics celebrities and politicians

by L.Tre.

From Matteo Salvini to Wanna Marchi. But also Giuseppe Conte, Francesco Totti and Silvio Berlusconi. If you want to use their voice you can go to FakeYou which unlike what it would seem to suggest is an ap “p Text to Speech”, ie it reproduces the sounds “from text to speech” using the timbre and the talk of famous people. It is a variation limited to the audio of the deepfake software which, as we know, is able for example to replace the original face with another digital one at will. How it works is as simple as it is creepy. Even if the voice isn’t perfect. Totti mumbles. While Berlusconi sounds like the voice of an imitator. There was also the possibility of speaking like Giorgio Meloni, but then it was removed. In any case, the Privacy Guarantor has opened an investigation on the app created by The Storyteller company to clarify the initiative.

Computer hacker surrounded by matrix code

The concerns of the Guarantor – explains a note – “are directed towards the potential risks that could arise from the improper use of a personal data, such as the voice”. The Authority therefore asked the company The Storyteller Company – Fakeyou “to urgently transmit every possible element useful to clarify the initiative “.” The company – explains the note from the Guarantor – will, among other things, provide the methods of ‘construction’ of the voice of famous people, the type of personal data processed , as well as the purposes of the processing of data referring to well-known personalities and users who use the app “. Furthermore, the company “must indicate the location of the data centers that store personal data, both with reference to registered users from Italy and well-known personalities, and the technical and organizational measures adopted to guarantee an adequate level of security for risk”.

Find out more
Find out more

You may also like

“Fast Thrill: Unruly” new trailer escapes the police...

Fiber prices compared: many new features and record...

SONY INZONE H3 H7 H9 gaming headset out...

Fiber prices compared: many new features and record...

Amnesia and characters highlight next batch of Game...

The hardware is not good, Microsoft is preparing...

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, how a successful...

All About eCommerce Website Solutions

EKSA EM600 – EKSA EM600

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, how a successful...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy