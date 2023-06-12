How does IG bring four kinds of animation effects to the message to make the message more interesting? – Saydigi-Tech

IG brings four kinds of animation special effects to the message. How to make the message more interesting?

The super-popular social software IG has added many interesting interactions in the limited motion and continuous short films. Now it also brings updates to the message function that is easy to be forgotten. You can add a small animation when sending a message to make the message change. more fun!

First update the IG on your mobile phone to the latest version, open the IG, select the message symbol in the upper right corner, and select the person you want to send the message to. You will see a magnifying glass icon next to the field for entering the message. After entering the content of the message and pressing the magnifying glass, you will see four special effects: “Love”, “Scattering Flowers”, “Fire” and “Gift Box”.

These kinds of special effects are actually similar to iMessage on the iPhone. Love, flowers, and fire are all special effects that can be made on the message. In the case of a gift box, the message will be hidden in the box, and when the other party receives the message, click Click on the gift box, and the animation special effect of “the box cover pops open to reveal the text message” will appear.

At present, this effect has been opened to Android and iOS users one after another. Interested friends can experience it after updating!