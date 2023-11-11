How does successful collaboration succeed in times of digital change?

Long before the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the economic world was in a challenging context, that of the acronym PULLS is pictured: Volatility, uncertainty, complexity and Ambiguity. These factors describe the increasingly changing context in which companies, and especially managers, have to move and develop.

Since 2020, the VUCA concept has been implemented gradually BANI replaced: fragile, anxious, non-linear and incomprehensible. This model aims to summarize the complexity of today’s reality and the associated challenges for business management. As if that weren’t enough, organizations also have to deal with two trends that have become indispensable: Remote Teams and digitalization.

The Influence this changing and complex scenario Companies, teams and Individuals affects a variety of areas of work and private life. Crises, insecure jobs, economic uncertainty, new business and service models, as well as the speed at which digitalization and technology advance can put organizations in an unwanted position.

Lack of trust in remote working and performance, employee retention, the benefits of face-to-face work and networking are just a few of the challenges that managers struggle with. However, there is no miracle solution for this. However, there are strategies that every business can follow and evolve or adapt to their own needs.

So is digital Leadership become a leitmotif. However, adapting to this new form of leadership is the first hurdle that needs to be overcome. Changing a company culture overnight is difficult and requires planning. There is a 3-step model for this: Strategy phase, team code and Deepening phase.

Download graphic

Strategy phase: Clarity is the key to success

Regardless of whether it is face-to-face, remote or hybrid working, the most important thing is to inform and communicate clearly. Especially when it comes to new employees. Personal expectations (e.g. response times, availability, etc.) and work obligations should be regulated and transparent for everyone involved.

Everyday processes, such as video conferences or hybrid meetings, should be designed in such a way that there is no room for uncertainty and disorientation. Providing the necessary tools (hardware and software) is central to the responsibilities of digital leadership. The framework conditions and requirements must be clearly defined both strategically and operationally.

Team Code: Agreements that are not set in stone

Agreements are a crucial part of internal communication. They are to be determined individually and are therefore not set in stone. In this way, misunderstandings can be avoided and a feedback culture can be promoted.

Social exchange, whether face-to-face or digital, should not be left to chance. Managers play a key role here, not only as role models, but also because they open up the opportunity for a smooth exchange of opinions, experiences and criticism. Creating communities and a constructive climate is also the result of open and adaptable leadership.

Deepening phase: Advantages of looking back

Retrospectives are of great value and should therefore be planned, for example once a quarter. Regardless of whether they take place digitally or in person, rules and procedures must be established. An example of such a rule is the Las Vegas rule: “What happens in Las Vegas, stays in Vegas.”

The value of this method is that it encourages everyone involved to (self-)reflect and, if necessary, take improvement measures.

Digital leadership is also part of the formation of high-performance teams. What’s the secret here?

The secret of high performance teams

According to the Harvard Business Review, the secret to high performance teams comes down to five components: psychological safety, reliability, structure & clarity, meaning and Influence/Effect. Die psychological safety has the greatest influence. It is part of a work atmosphere in which people can be open, have fun, and ask questions – without negative consequences. However, there is no doubt that the leader’s psychological safety is critical to this level of trust and openness.

Trust in others there is one Core competence of the future. If a company wants to change its internal structures, it must be based on trust. This is a daily challenge in companies, regardless of whether work is done face-to-face or remotely, trust must flow and constantly develop. The seven elements of the BRAVING definition also apply here: Boundaries (respect other people’s boundaries)Reliability (Reliability: What to say and how to act), Accountability (take responsibility for mistakes)Vault (Secrecy), Integrity (Choose courage over comfort)Non-Judgment (impartiality) and Generosity (Generosity).

The content of this bit of knowledge comes from a keynote speech as part of the Digital Leadership RoundTable by entrepreneur and emotions and business coach Julia Schleidt.

Share this: Facebook

X

