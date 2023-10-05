How does the Dall-E 3 image creator work within Microsoft’s Bing Chat?

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ai DALL-E 3 image creator within Microsoft’s Bing Chat is a “work of art” generator. The generation of images by AI starting from a textual request is one of the most amazing things that an artificial intelligence can do. And he can do it very well. Proof of this “magic” comes from the latest update of Bing Chat which uses OpenAI’s latest DALL-E 3 model.

The third version of the image generation model, according to the developer, better understands user requests can create “more creative and realistic images and is designed to be much easier to use”. Although there are some limitations regarding the creation of images of public figures and controversial images that spread racial hatred. Within each image Microsoft plans to create a watermark to identify them as generated by an AI and in the future it plans to use the DALL-E technology also in other products besides Bing, in particular an image creation tool based on the Ai in the Paint app called Paint Cocreator, for example, which will bring the DALL-E model directly into Windows.

Our test

Operation is very intuitive. Just write the request on the Bing Chat prompt and the AI ​​will propose at least four alternatives by default, all very similar, but with a different framing, or with slightly different details. We had fun with various requests, even quite creative ones, and almost all of them turned out to be “first time good”. One of the first requests was: “an image of a strawberry-shaped sofa in a well-furnished living room”. Here is the “work of art” that Bing proposed to us:

Then we asked Bing to generate a photo of a dog bathing in a waterfall surrounded by smarties. The result surprised us:

Again, we asked to generate a photo in which a cat astronaut floats in space with the earth in the background. This is the most convincing image of the quadriptych proposed by Bing.

To tack on current events we asked DALL-E to generate a dark image of a child looking for his doll after a bombing. In this case Bing informs us that there are some words that may be automatically blocked at this time. In fact, the request violated the content policy, perhaps due to the presence of child and war in the same request. Staying on topic, we asked him for an image of a city bombed by a drone moving away:

