How does the Instagram algorithm work? The boss explains it

Going beyond the arrival of GIF comments on Instagram, the time has come to return to referring to the popular social network. In fact, somewhat surprisingly, official details have been released regarding how the instagram algorithm works.

In this regard, as also reported by The Verge and TechCrunch, a video on the subject was published on May 31, 2023 directly on the Instagram profile of Adam Mosseri, currently head of the social network. “Today I wanted to provide further clarity on how rank works here on instagram“, reads the opening of the post description.

Mosseri focuses on various issues, from the algorithms in play to the “shadowban” issue. First of all, a subdivision must be made based on the various contexts in which the contents can be “encountered”, i.e. main feed, Stories, Explore tab and Reel. In fact, there is not a single algorithm involved, as you can well imagine considering also the large number of factors taken into consideration for the ranking.

Starting from the Stories, the classification of the latter is based on how often you view content on a particular account. Other factors taken into consideration are then the direct messages had with a person or the appreciations left to the Stories. In between there is also the question of whether it is the profile of a family member or friend (and therefore probably an account of some relevance to the user). In short, everything is very “linear”.

Coming to the Reels, reference is always made to interactions you had with a particular profile. Operations such as saving, sharing or generally interacting with a certain Reel will influence what happens next. However, the positioning of the Reels is not based only on this, given that even the images and audio present in the video, as well as the account of the person from which it all started (who said engagement and followers?), can influence what will be seen later on Instagram.

Of course, the explanations provided by the company may seem a bit “vague”, but understand that it is not exactly easy to summarize the functioning of a system of this type. Excluding this, if you will deepen the issueyou might definitely want to also take a look at the official Instagram blog (as well as view the contents at the bottom of the news), given that the matter goes into more detail.

