Apple officially launched the Mac mini equipped with the M2 chip earlier. This time, Apple still did not hold a physical or online launch event for it, but it did make a Keynotes video with the key points of the new product, and then released it in a press release. This content will be What are the differences in specifications, appearance, and price between the new M2 Mac mini and the previous generation M1 Mac mini?

Differences in specifications between M2 Mac mini, M2 Pro Mac mini, and M1 Mac mini

The new M2 Mac mini has been officially launched, and the previous generation of M1 Mac mini has also been removed from the Apple store and stopped selling. However, there are still opportunities to buy the M1 model in the second-hand market or on the market. Why are you hesitating about this? How to choose, then you can refer to the content of this article.

3.5 mm headphone jack

With high-impedance headphone support function 3.5 mm headphone jack

With high-impedance headphone support function Hardware accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW ProRes encoding and decoding engine Hardware accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW ProRes encoding and decoding engine

 The appearance design remains the same, but the M2 Pro Mac mini is a bit heavier and has two more Thunderbolt ports

Although there have been rumors that Apple plans to adjust the body shape of the Mac mini, but after the new M2 Mac mini is officially launched, its appearance is exactly the same as the previous generation, and the color selection is also different.only one silverOptional, same size.

The only difference is in terms of weight, the M1 and M2 Mac mini weigh about 1.2 kg, but the M2 Pro model is slightly heavier by 0.1 kg, the main reason for this should be M2 Pro has two more Thunderbolt portsWhether it is the M1 or M2 Mac mini, there are only two Thunderbolt holes, and the M2 Pro Mac mini will have four Thunderbolt holes. .

Therefore, whether you choose M2 or M1 chips, there is no difference in appearance and color. The only difference is that M2 Pro has two more Thunderbolt ports, and its weight is 0.1 kg more, which is probably one more Apple original. MagSafe power bank.

 The processor of the new Mac mini has more M2 Pro chip options

The Mac mini equipped with the M1 chip has always only had the entry-level M1 chip to choose from. When Apple upgrades the Mac mini, in addition to the M2 chip, it also allows consumers to choose the more powerful M2 Pro chip.

This is a pretty good option to choose the M2 Pro chip when you want to keep the desktop small and exquisite without taking up space on the desktop, but still want the performance of the Mac to be able to load a little heavier work tasks.

 M2 Mac mini can support higher resolution screen

Both the M1 and M2 Mac mini are listed in the specifications that can support up to two displays at the same time, but there is a little difference between the two. The Mac mini equipped with the new M2 chip is in the5K quality on second screenwhile the M1 is only 4K.

Connect a display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz via Thunderbolt Connect a display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz via HDMI Connect a display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz via Thunderbolt Connect a display up to 5K resolution, 60Hz via Thunderbolt

Connect a display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz via HDMI Connect a display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz via Thunderbolt Connect a display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz via Thunderbolt Connect a display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz via HDMI

The main reason for this is that M2’s GPU has 10 cores, while M1 has only 8 cores, so there will be differences in image processing speed and supported resolution.

 The connection communication is upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

The new Mac mini, like the new MacBook Pro, isSupport Wi-Fi 6Ebring faster wireless connection function, it is called Wi-Fi 6E because it has additional exclusive high-speed channels, without the interference of old Wi-Fi, so the speed can be faster, Apple said it can reach up totwice the throughput。

In addition, the M1 Mac mini is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, while the M2 and M2 Pro are both upgraded to Bluetooth 5.3. The benefits are low latency, more effective resistance to interference, and improved battery life.

 Add media engine

Compared with the previous generation, the new M2 Mac mini has also added a “media engine”, which has hardware acceleration of ProRes, H.264, HEVC and other formats, and the speed of video editing and other tasks has been increased by more than two times.

Summarize

If you are hesitating whether to buy the M1 Mac mini or the M2 Mac mini, the answer is undoubtedly to choose the M2 version directly. After all, its price is NT$3,000 cheaper than the M1, although it is possible to buy more in the second-hand market. The cheap M1 Mac mini, but this time the Mac mini upgraded to the M2 and M2 Pro chip is better than the previous generation in terms of hardware specifications, such as: better GPU core, faster connection speed, and media engine, These are very useful for occasional heavy work tasks, such as clipping, opening multiple apps at the same time, etc., M2 Mac mini is very useful, it is Apple’s most recent new product with CP value!

However, it is a desktop computer after all, and it is more suitable for working in a certain place for a long time. With a Studio Display, you can make your working environment very comfortable. If you need to go out, you can also turn your iPad into a Mac mini screen. , how to do it? You can refer to our instructional video: The new Mac mini portable workstation Ventura Edition! You can still take it out without a MacBook!

