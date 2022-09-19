Home Technology How does the screen perform? “Wolong: Fall of the Sky” DEMO PS5 VS XSS\X Quality Comparison | XFastest News
How does the screen perform? “Wolong: Fall of the Sky” DEMO PS5 VS XSS\X Quality Comparison | XFastest News

Recently, YT channel ElAnalistaDeBits released an XSS/X vs PS5 quality comparison video of “Wolong: The Fall of the Sky”, let’s take a look.

Film
The “Wolong: Fall of the Sky” demo has been launched on the PS5 and XSS|X platforms on September 16. Players participating in the demo can get the equipment item “Wolong Pocket Sun” that can be used in the official version as long as they pass the experience level. Players who clear the level can also get two beautiful tablecloths.

In the experience version of “Wolong: The Fall of the Sky”, players will encounter the never-before-seen monsters in chaotic times, and start a tense and desperate fight with them.

In addition to single-player play, the game also offers an online co-op system, allowing players to enjoy Wolong: Skyfall with friends without a PS Plus or Xbox Gold membership.

Video screen:

