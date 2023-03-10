You’ve just bought a fresh new power bank and are now wondering how long it will last. This is exactly the question we are trying to answer today.

I’ve been testing power banks on Techtest for a long time and I still have many of the “old” models flying around. Hence the question, how has the capacity of these power banks changed in the last X years?

Lithium batteries do not age through cycles, but simply over time can reduce their capacity. But by how much?

Let’s take a look at exactly this in the test!

The old power banks

I once rummaged something in my drawer and picked out a handful of power banks from 2015/2016, which are +- 7 years old.

Of course, I didn’t keep an exact log of how often I charged/discharged the power banks. Accordingly, I have to roughly estimate how much I used the power banks.

I can also not rule out that the power banks were stored empty for a long time, etc.

The Anker PowerCore 26800, RAVPower 20100mAh RP-PB043 and RAVPower RP-PB19 16000mAh have been used quite a bit by me. I also used the RAVPower RP-PB17 5200mAh a few times.

On the other hand, I hardly used the AUKEY PB-T4 and the EasyAcc PB20000QC after the test.

The old readings

In 2015/2016 I usually tested power banks at 5V/1A load. Partly without Wh specification.

Accordingly, when I tested again, I first fully charged the power banks and then discharged them at 5V/1A.

As I did then, I measure the capacity in Wh and convert it to mAh @3.7V.

The readings

Let’s look directly at what you’re here for, capacity.

New capacity RAVPower RP-PB19 16000mAh 82,27 % RAVPower 20100mAh RP-PB043 93,25 % RAVPower RP-PB17 5200mAh 89,38 % AUKEY PB-T4 92,79 % EasyAcc PB20000QC 89,03 % Anker PowerCore 26800 89,93 %

Details capacity old capacity new RAVPower RP-PB19 16000mAh 14690 12085 RAVPower 20100mAh RP-PB043 16782 15650 RAVPower RP-PB17 5200mAh 4711 4211 AUKEY PB-T4 9029 8378 EasyAcc PB20000QC 17480 15562 Anker PowerCore 26800 23762 21370 [Einklappen]

All power banks have lost some capacity. However, the differences are much smaller than expected.

In the worst case, the capacity dropped to 82.3% of the original capacity. This was the case with the RAVPower RP-PB19.

The RAVPower 20100mAh RP-PB043, on the other hand, still offered 93.3% of the original capacity, which was the best result.

On average, the approx. 7-year-old power banks still achieved a whopping 89.4% of the original capacity. Much more than I would have expected!

Conclusion

Power bank aging seems to be less of a factor than I expected!

With my slightly to moderately used power banks, but +- 7 years old, the average capacity was still 89.4%.

The scatter was not excessively large. The best power bank still reached 93.3% of its original capacity, the worst 82.3%.

A lightly used power bank can usually still be described as “fresh” even after 7 years.