The Internet provides a wide range of information opportunities. But whatever the characteristics of the information and subject environment, it is the lingua didactic tasks and peculiarities of students’ cognitive activity determined by specific educational goals that will come to the fore.

Therefore, distance learning, taking into account Internet resources, is a fundamental means of implementing these objectives. Currently, this form of learning is the most popular among working students. However, one can observe the rapid development of information and subject-matter environments on the Internet in different languages.

Reasons for introduction of electronic learning

Considering the introduction of e-learning in education, we realize that creating an effective e-learning environment for students is necessary. It is important to understand that today, with the development of information and communication technologies, the form of presentation of educational materials is changing, as is the system of control and organization of students’ independent work.

Linguistic disciplines and activities related to the development of students’ foreign language communicative competence are no exception. The availability of electronic materials provides prompt access to a variety of Internet resources as the main tool for studying language disciplines.

Advantages of E-learning in Teaching English

Online technologies in higher education allow not only solving academic tasks but also shaping academic autonomy, individual educational trajectory, and critical thinking, allowing each student to reach a new level of academic achievement. Despite the maximum flexibility of online learning for both students and teachers, many domestic researchers note the existing problems of distance learning in universities in a number of their works

The main task of e-learning is the implementation of the educational process at a distance. The new format of the interaction of the teacher with students means acceptance of new forms of training. As means of realization of electronic learning the digital tools providing access and transfer of media materials on the Internet act. These include a computer, laptop, tablet, smartphone, video camera, microphone, and open access to the Internet.

Thanks to the universal accessibility of the Internet, teachers have the opportunity to master the platforms of virtual communication (Zoom, Skype, video chats), which allow the most painless transfer of offline teaching into online mode. These platforms facilitate the organization of training on a group or individual basis.

With their help, the organizer of the educational process can connect/transmit/receive interactive material in real-time, choosing the most convenient option for themselves. After analyzing the opinions of several teachers, it seems necessary to describe in detail the features of the Zoom platform, which is considered the most suitable for conducting online lessons

Online learning school

