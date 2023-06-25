How efficient are power banks? With measurements!

Almost no electrical device works 100% efficiently. This is particularly true in the case of rechargeable batteries, where high efficiency would actually be particularly desirable.

But what is the efficiency of power banks? So how high is the ratio between energy that we have to load into the power bank compared to the energy that we can use in the end?

Of course, there is no general answer here, this varies depending on various factors, including the power bank model.

For a while now, my power bank tests have also included information on charging efficiency. In this article we want to take a look at how high this is on average.

What factors does efficiency depend on?

The efficiency of power banks essentially depends on 3 factors.

The respective model The speed of loading The speed of unloading

Depending on the power bank and the quality of the electronics, there are of course significant fluctuations in efficiency.

But the efficiency can also vary depending on the charging speed / discharging speed. The motto “extreme” should be avoided here. If you have a 100W power bank and you discharge it with 100W, the efficiency will be worse than when discharging with 60W.

Conversely, if you discharge the power bank at 5W, the efficiency will also be worse.

What is the efficiency of power banks?

I currently measured the efficiency of 16 power banks. Here I give two values, the best case and the worst case.

The best possible efficiency varies between 86% and 74% for the tested models. The worst efficiency between 74% and 62%.

On average, the efficiency, i.e. the ratio of the energy required to charge a power bank to the usable energy, was 80% in the best case and 71% in the worst case.

Do you prefer to charge quickly or slowly?

Which is more efficient, charge your power bank fast or slow? Unfortunately, there is no general answer here. In my tests, I always measure the efficiency at full charging speed and without using a fast charging standard.

4smarts Lucid Ultra

Fast

Anker 335 Powerbank (PowerCore 20K)

Slow

Anker 347 PowerCore 40K 40000mAh

Fast

ANKER 537 Powerbank PowerCore 24K

Fast

AYCLIF 10000 mAh

Fast

Baseus PPAP20K 20000mAh 20W USB-C

Fast

Baseus PPCXW10-C

Slow

EnergyQC Pilot X7

Slow

imuto SCP-100 Container-X

Fast

INIU BI-B63

Fast

Lachy LY043

Fast

LYNXER 22,5W Power Bank 20000mAh

Slow

SAMUEL SA-111

Slow

UGREEN 145W Powerbank

Fast

Vancaly DBS-P8-PW

Fast

VEGER Powerbank 10000mAh

Fast

As you can see, it’s a bit scattered whether a power bank charges more efficiently quickly or slowly. However, faster loading tends to be more efficient more often.

Why is the efficiency of power banks so mediocre?

Why is the charging efficiency of power banks so moderately good? Even 80% is actually not outstanding.

We charge our smartphones, tablets or notebooks with 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V or 20V, depending on the charging standard and model. Power banks are also charged with these voltages.

The lithium battery cells inside have 3.6V or 3.7V (3-4.2V depending on the charge level, 3.7/3.6V on average). Depending on how these are connected, the voltage can also be a multiple of it, 7.2V, 10.8V, etc.

The voltage must be converted accordingly. Both when charging and discharging. Both will probably be in the 90% range of efficiency, but effectively you’re losing about 10% each time.

Among the most efficient power banks:

Vancaly DBS-P8-PW

UGREEN 145W Powerbank

INIU BI-B63

LYNXER 22,5W Power Bank 20000mAh

imuto SCP-100 Container-X

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

