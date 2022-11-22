No more religion and politics on Facebook: the platform controlled by Meta has decided to remove four fields of information from members’ profiles. In particular, these are precisely those relating to political opinions, religious and sexual orientations and private address. From December 1, it will no longer be possible to enter this information in your personal profile. Naturally, there is still the possibility of publishing them in any other area of ​​the platform.

The news was teased by social media guru Matt Navarra on Twitter and then confirmed by a Meta spokesperson in a statement to TechCrunch. Users who have this information on their profile are already receiving a notification informing them of the news and inviting them to download their personal information.

How Facebook changes, between privacy and competition from TikTok

It is an epochal change in its own way for Facebook, a social network born precisely as a space for relationships in which to tell oneself, in any aspect of one’s personality. However, the years go by, scandals follow one another, competitors increase and even the identity of a platform like the one founded by Mark Zuckerberg can evolve.

Behind the update, there are at least two main reasons. In the first place, privacy, and the desire to reduce the possibility of identifying users, especially as regards extremely personal characteristics such as political opinions and religious and sexual orientations. Already last year Meta announced the disappearance of ethnicity, medical conditions and political affiliations from the targeting options of its advertising system.

But behind the decision is also an evolution process to go after competitors, especially TikTok. A spokesperson for Meta, in fact, explained to TechCrunch that the choice has to do with “efforts to make Facebook easier to navigate and use”. In fact, the one founded by Mark Zuckerberg had remained the only one, among the main social networks, to offer such deep, so intimate profile customization choices. Instagram itself, not to mention TikTok, is a platform more oriented towards content, less towards social relationships: the path that Facebook would also like to follow.

And therefore less information in the profile and a more video-oriented experience. A path also witnessed by the latest evolutions, such as the birth of the new Home feed, which has the precise objective of following the model of the ‘For you’ section of TikTok. In the same vein, Facebook has started asking its users for opinions on their favorite posts and, at the same time, has removed the possibility of publishing articles in the format Instant Articles.

A difficult period for Meta

In short, it is a period of great changes for Meta. Like other large tech companies (except TikTok), Mark Zuckerberg’s also found itself facing a difficult period, which led to 11,000 layoffs, 13% of its total workforce.