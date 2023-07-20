How far Germany was in nuclear research during the Third Reich

J. Robert Oppenheimer and the construction of the atomic bomb in the secret research town of Los Alamos in New Mexico in the USA during the Second World War is the subject of the cinema film “Oppenheimer”, which has now started. At the time, the US government feared that the Germans were also working on an atomic bomb. To date, there is no clear evidence for this. What has been proven, however, is that they worked on a nuclear reactor – and their calculations weren’t all that wrong. The clues are provided by special uranium cubes.

This text is published with the kind permission of the American Institute of Physics. It comes from Timothy Koeth and Miriam Hiebert. Koeth was an Adjunct Research Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Maryland at the time of publication. Hiebert was a doctoral student there. This article was first published in German in the 11/2019 issue of MIT Technology Review under the title “The Mystery of the Uranium Cubes”.

In the summer of 2013, a cube of uranium with a side length of about two inches and a weight of about five pounds found its way to us at the University of Maryland. As if the sudden appearance of this unusual metal cube wasn’t puzzling enough, it came with a message that read, “From the reactor Hitler was trying to build. A gift from Ninninger.”

The world entered the nuclear age when the Trinity bomb detonated on July 16, 1945 near Alamogordo, New Mexico. The Manhattan Project, which designed this bomb, arose in response to fears that scientists in Nazi Germany were working on their own nuclear weapon. The cube was apparently intended to represent a remnant of this failed endeavor.

But how did a piece of uranium get to Maryland from Germany 70 years later? How many of these cubes are there out there? What happened to the rest? Who is Ninninger? In searching for answers to all of these questions, we have gleaned some new insights into the German nuclear program itself. Probably the most far-reaching is that the Germans could actually have built a nuclear reactor.

Our investigation into the origins of the cube began with the obvious. The reference “From the reactor Hitler tried to build” undoubtedly referred to the nuclear research program conducted by German scientists during World War II. Several German physicists were involved in this research program; perhaps the best known was Werner Heisenberg.

German nuclear researchers at three locations

Rather than working together under one central direction, as the Manhattan Project scientists would eventually do, the German nuclear researchers were divided into three groups, each conducting its own series of experiments. Each group was named after the city where the experiments took place: Berlin (B), Gottow (G) and Leipzig (L). Although the Germans began their work as early as 1941 – nearly two years before any serious US effort began – their progress was extremely slow.

In the winter of 1944, when the Allies began their invasion of Germany, German nuclear scientists were still desperately trying to build a reactor capable of self-sustaining nuclear fission. Unaware of the immense progress being made by the Manhattan Project, the Germans hoped that, although they would almost certainly lose the war, they would at least save the reputation of their science in this way.

In order to be able to continue their experiments, the Berlin reactor tests led by Heisenberg were moved to southern Germany. They eventually ended up in a cave under a castle in the small town of Haigerloch in the Swabian Jura.

In this cave laboratory, Heisenberg’s team built their final experiment: B-VIII, the eighth experiment by the Berlin group. Heisenberg described the reactor’s design in his 1953 book Nuclear Physics: The experimental nuclear reactor comprised 664 cubes of uranium, each weighing about five pounds. The cubes hung in chains from 78 aluminum cables on the lid of a kettle that was flooded with heavy water. The boiler was surrounded by a ring-shaped wall made of graphite, which was supposed to reflect the neutrons released during nuclear fission. This configuration was the best design the German program had achieved, but it was not sufficient to operate self-sustaining nuclear fission and thus a critical reactor.

Our cube was part of Heisenberg’s B-VIII experiment. The faces of the cube contain large cavities of bubbles formed during a rough casting process. These properties are consistent with early uranium processing methods in which the metal components were cast individually.

Two of the edges of the cube have notches that have been painstakingly filed by hand. They would have served as rails to hold the cable used to hang the cubes in the B-VIII build.

We used non-destructive analytical techniques and nuclear forensics on the B-VIII reactor cube to more accurately confirm its identity. High-resolution gamma-ray spectroscopy of the cube showed its composition to be that of natural uranium, which is neither depleted nor enriched. Spectroscopy also confirmed that the uranium cube was never part of a reactor that reached criticality; it contained no telltale fission products such as cesium-137. Both results are consistent with what has been documented about the uranium used in B-VIII reactor operations, leading us to conclude that the cube is indeed an authentic one from Heisenberg’s experiment.

The Mission Alsos

The next question was how a component of the German nuclear reactor experiment ended up on the west side of the Atlantic. The answer lies in a well-studied and well-documented aspect of World War II history: the Alsos mission.

When Allied forces pushed into German-occupied territory in 1944, Manhattan Project commander Leslie Groves ordered a covert mission called Alsos (Greek for “groves”). It should collect information about the status of the German science program – from all scientific disciplines from microscopy to aviation. Her most urgent task was to find out how far German physicists had come in researching nuclear reactions.

When the Allies invaded southern Germany, Heisenberg’s scientists quickly dismantled B-VIII. The uranium cubes were buried in a nearby field, the heavy water was hidden in barrels, and some of the more significant documents were hidden in a latrine. When the Alsos team arrived in Haigerloch at the end of April 1945, the scientists involved in the experiment were arrested and interrogated. Heisenberg himself had already fled east on a bicycle under cover of night with five uranium cubes in his backpack.

On April 27, 1945, the remaining 659 uranium cubes were dug up and shipped along with the heavy water to Paris and later to the United States under the control of the Combined Development Trust. The CDT was a collaborative organization previously established by Groves between the US and UK to prevent enemy countries like the Soviet Union from obtaining enough nuclear material to develop their own nuclear programs.

