Listen to the audio version of the article

The new ultra-broadband connections are beautiful, but how fast are they really? And how long does it take operators to respond to complaints? So far the answer to these questions has left much to be desired, which is why the Communications Authority is intervening today with new rights for internet users.

Among other things, it will require operators to communicate the real average speed of their fiber optic and fixed-wireless offers and customer assistance times. The Authority will also measure these values ​​every six months for independent verification.

The regulatory intervention, contained in a resolution just published by the Authority, serves both to update users’ rights in the era of ultra-broadband and to adapt to the requirements of the new Electronic Communications Code. An update was needed, in an era where good quality internet (real, not just theoretical) is needed by many to work, study or watch football matches. A similar intervention is foreseen by the Authority for mobile services.

It should be taken into account that these, contained in the Agcom resolution, are for now indications subject to public consultation, before final approval, which is in any case expected shortly (two-three months).

Operators are already obliged to communicate some characteristics of the offers, such as minimum speed, maximum delay and packet loss (useful values ​​for live services such as football and multiplayer video games).

Other values ​​are added such as the real average speed available in 90 percent of the day and “a clear and understandable explanation of the remedies available to the consumer under national law in the event of a continuous or regularly recurring discrepancy between the actual performance of the Internet access service regarding speed or other parameters of quality of service and performance”.

For its part, Agcom will measure values ​​such as connection speed and latency, fault repair rate and response to complaints.

We also want to improve Internet Measure, the Authority’s service and website. The current system envisages that the regional probes used by Agcom on the network measure the quality of the two best-selling offers by the operators. However, the rapid technological evolution makes the measurement data of the best-selling offers (often based on ADSL technologies) of little use for users who would like to subscribe to more technologically advanced offers.

Agcom therefore wants a third offer to be measured for each operator, the one with the highest speeds.

From the Misura Internet site it is also possible to download the Nemesys test, with which to check if your offer does not meet the parameters promised by the operators. In this case the user has the right to complain. After 45 days he can repeat the test and has the right to cancel for free if the connection still does not respect the guaranteed values. Consumer associations have protested for a long time considering the 45 days time excessive. Agcom now announces that it intends to bring it to 30 days.

Latest news: all these measures and forecasts will also apply for the first time to fixed-wireless connections, by virtue of their growing popularity. Until now, these offers were not subject to transparency obligations or to Agcom’s measurements.

The result will be that users of all ultra-broadband offers will have complete tools to evaluate what to choose, in terms of connection quality and customer service or technical assistance. They will be able to compare what is promised by the operators and what is measured by Agcom. Another advantage is that they will have greater power to complain and cancel in the event of default by the operators.