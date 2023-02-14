Samsung’s newly released Galaxy S23 series has made many improvements in details, but the overall charging power has not been significantly upgraded.

Among them, the Galaxy S23 continues to use a maximum of 25W fast charging, and the other two Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra support 45W fast charging, which is basically the same as the previous generation. But during actual testing, the Galaxy S23 Ultra charged slightly faster than the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Recently, GSMArena tested the charging speed of Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is learned that when using a 45W fast charger, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can be charged to 68% in 30 minutes. The previous generation Galaxy S22 Ultra can be charged to 61% in 30 minutes. This performance is slightly inferior in the Android flagship lineup.

When the Galaxy S23 Ultra is charged with a 45W USB PD3.0 charger with PPS (programmable power supply), it can fully charge the phone in 59 minutes.

Why is the charging speed of similar power improved? The reason for this is a small boost in the first 30 minutes of charging, which may be related to Samsung’s improved cooling solution. The new generation of Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a larger heat dissipation solution to effectively control the temperature and ensure stable charging power.

It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, which use similar cooling solutions, do not have a significant increase in charging speed.