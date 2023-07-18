How gender-neutral emojis found their way onto the web

In 2021, the Unicode Consortium released a new emoji series that reflects the diversity of gender identities. This is thanks to Paul D. Hunt. Since 2016, Hunt has been campaigning for emojis to become more inclusive, less sexist, and more reflective of the human experience.

Advertisement

Fighting emoji gender stereotypes may seem insignificant. But since their invention in 1999, their trove has grown from 176 simple, pixelated symbols to more than 3,600 increasingly detailed images. More and more people around the world are gaining access to mobile phones – and with them emojis to add more expression to their texts.

The fight for equality is a personal matter for Hunt, non-binary and transgender. Hunt studied typography and design and has roots in linguistics and art. There is arguably no better person on the planet to ponder the meaning of emoji gender identities.

Silicon Valley is a “white men’s club” and is therefore very symptomatic of the representation of women in the tech industry and in science. The new issue of MIT Technology Review is about this gender gap. The new issue is out on November 10th. in stores and from 9.11. easy to order in the heise shop. Highlights from the magazine:

Not just commitment to emojis

Hunt’s interest in language and the alphabet, design and culture was rooted in childhood in a small Mormon community in Arizona’s Navajo Nation. Hunt actually wanted to study international business, but then switched to design. Hunt, who gives himself the English pronoun “they” (editor’s note: there is no commonly used equivalent in German yet.), became involved with Typophile, an online community of typographers, and did an internship at a type foundry , drew letters and designed typefaces. Hunt earned a master’s degree in type design from the University of Reading, England, and oversaw the design of non-Latin alphabet typefaces at Adobe.

However, Hunt has received the most credit for serving on the Unicode Consortium subcommittee responsible for emoji selection and design. Hunt’s reflections on gender and emojis had a surprising source: “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a reality show that pits drag queens against each other.

Advertisement

First, Hunt rolled his eyes at the extravagance of the drag race contestants: “I found RuPaul too affected and I didn’t really understand this whole drag queen phenomenon.” But Hunt’s husband was a fan, and so Hunt himself began watching the show regularly. What attracted Hunt in particular was the drag queens’ refusal to conform to conventional gender roles and stereotypes. This led to an epiphany: gender is a performance. Every day, according to Hunt, we make decisions to change our appearance “in one way or another, whether that’s male or female.”

For Paul D. Hunt, as a non-binary transgender person, gender-neutral emojis are a personal matter.

(Image: Josh Robenstone)

“Female” and “male” activities

Emojis tend to encode gender using traditional symbols for masculinity (beard, short hair) and femininity (painted nails, long hair, skirts). Hunt found this limiting, even disturbing: Why was a nurse a woman and a police officer a man? Why were “insignificant” activities such as painting nails or dancing always portrayed as female, while “serious” activities such as construction work were always portrayed as male? Why were these images so clearly gendered in the first place?

Hunt decided to do something about it. Hunt was already part of the emoji subcommittee that works with hardware and software companies to make emoji work across devices. In 2016, Hunt submitted a proposal for gender-neutral emoji: as a “humanized appearance that uses visual cues that are common to all genders by excluding stereotypes that are explicitly male or female”.

Emojis with more nuances

That was revolutionary. For many, emojis were cute additions to text, but they were by no means political. Hunt diplomatically says there was some skepticism among committee members. Some pointed to Google’s yellow smudges in Gchat in an attempt to circumvent gender and ethnicity definitions. In a way, it worked, but Hunt found that a little odd: why couldn’t emoji express more nuances of human experience without resorting to abstractions?

Hunt’s suggestion eventually caught on with Jennifer Daniel, the new head of the emoji subcommittee. She was instrumental in creating a new linguistics of emoji that celebrates inclusiveness and creative use as a means of expression. When she joined the committee in 2018, none of Hunt’s gender-neutral emojis were properly endorsed, Daniel reports. She pushed for the implementation of Hunt’s proposal and issued guidelines for gender-neutral emojis.

For Hunt, emojis are a powerful means of expression precisely because sometimes words fail us. Hunt recalls meeting Hunt’s future husband, an Australian, in San Francisco: “You build a shared history and develop your own little language.” For Hunt, that included the speckled heart emoji, which became the “logo” of the budding relationship. “This emoji meant a lot to me,” says Hunt. “And still does.”

(jl)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

