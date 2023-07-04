How good are MINI 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries? The LiTime 12V 100Ah MINI LiFePO4 battery under test

We have already looked at a few LiFePO4 batteries at breaking. However, some manufacturers have now brought “mini” 100 Ah LiFePO4 batteries onto the market.

These mini versions are said to offer the same performance and capacity as the large versions, just as the name suggests, with more compact dimensions and a lower weight.

In theory, these mini versions are ideal for use in caravans and other portable scenarios.

Such mini 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries are available from Redodo, Power Queen and also LiTime. This test should also be about the LiFePO4 lithium battery from LiTime. Is this really as good as the big version?

Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to LiTime for providing the battery for this test.

First, let’s talk about the most important point about this LiFePO4 battery, the dimensions.

“Mini” – 260 x 133 x 227,5 mm

“Normal” – 329 x 172 x 214 mm

The 100 Ah mini battery is really a good deal more compact than the common 100 Ah models on the market. The main thing that stands out is how much narrower the battery is.

However, the battery is relatively high! Higher than the normal version.

Mini – 7866.95 cm3 / 7.86 L Normal – 12109.83 cm3 / 12.1 L

This is already a significant difference! We have almost half the volume here. The weight of the mini version is also a good deal lighter

Mini – 8.97 Kg Normal – 11.5 Kg

This is a significant reduction in size and weight, with supposedly the same performance!

On the connection side we have the usual M8 screws.

Technical specifications

LiTime 12V 100Ah MINI 100 Ah capacity 1280 Wh capacity 100A discharge current 100A maximum charge current 20A recommended charge current 4000 cycles(25°C, 0.2C, 100% DOD)

The values ​​look so far quite normal for a 100 Ah battery. The only noticeable thing is the discrepancy between the “recommended” charging current and the maximum charging current. You can charge the battery with up to 100A, but 20A is recommended for maximum durability.

It is not uncommon for there to be a discrepancy here. However, the recommended charging current of 20A is a bit lower than most “normal” 100Ah batteries.

Why LiFePO4?

LiFePO4 batteries have many advantages over lead gel or normal lithium ion batteries.

LiFePO4 are a lot more durable LiFePO4 cannot thermally run away, as can be the case with lithium ion batteries LiFePO4 batteries are quite unproblematic when charging/discharging, also thanks to the BMS

Certainly the biggest advantage of LiFePO4 batteries is their durability. LiFePO4 batteries can easily last 3000+ cycles. In my experience, lead gel batteries are usually through after less than 100 cycles with deep cycles and lithium ion batteries usually manage 300-1000 cycles.

LiTime even advertises this battery with 4000+ cycles at 100% depth of discharge, which is a top value! More about the durability of LiFePO4 and lithium ion batteries.

However, LiFePO4 are less flammable than lithium ion batteries. LiFePO4 batteries, if the BMS should fail completely, etc., can smoke and steam, but do not burst into flames.

The batteries are also a little more relaxed when it comes to charging voltage than lithium ion batteries. Should something go wrong, we also have the BMS, which protects against undervoltage, overvoltage and short circuits or overload.

But what are the disadvantages of LiFePO4 batteries?

Although LiFePO4 batteries are smaller and lighter than lead gel batteries, they are larger and heavier than lithium ion batteries with the same capacity. LiFePO4 batteries must not be charged below 0 degrees.

How does breaking test LiFePO4 batteries?

The most important measurement of a battery is capacity. For this I first charge the battery on the Xnvua 14.6V 20A LiFePO4 charger.

This is then discharged at an electronic load with 10A and 20A. I log both the capacity and the voltage. The DLB-600W is used as the electronic load. I use a ChargerLAB Power-Z tester to log.

These tests can be repeated several times if measured values ​​appear implausible.

The capacity of the LiTime 12V 100Ah MINI

Let’s get to the most exciting point, the capacity. What about our mini battery?

Last

Wh

Ah

10A

1309,5

101,948

20A

1280,4

101,164

Fortunately, the battery complies with the manufacturer’s specifications! I was able to measure around 101-102 Ah or around 1300 Wh capacity in the test. This only slightly exceeds the manufacturer’s specification, but it is exceeded.

voltage curve

LiFePO4 batteries have a very flat voltage curve. This also applies to the LiTime battery.

95% of the capacity is in the voltage range from 13.1V to 12.8V. As soon as the voltage falls below 12.8V, it starts to fall quite quickly. From 12.3V the voltage curve is practically steep downwards.

Theoretically, the end of discharge of LiFePO4 batteries is 10.8V, but in essence you can already stop at 12.3V.

Conclusion

Are you looking for a LiFePO4 battery and are you willing to pay a small surcharge for more compact dimensions and lower weight? Then you’ve come to the right place with the LiTime 12V 100Ah MINI.

Basically, you get a typical 100Ah LiFePO4 battery with only 22% less weight and reduced dimensions.

The battery offers all the advantages of the LiFePO4 such as the very high durability (according to the manufacturer 4000+ cycles at 100% depth of discharge), high safety and unproblematic use.

In the test, the battery achieved a capacity in the range of 101-102 Ah. This is a super performance! The normal LiTime battery came to around 106 Ah in my test at the time, i.e. a little more, but this is negligible.

The battery also offers 100A maximum output power and a problem-free BMS. Only the recommended maximum charging speed is slightly lower here at 20A.

Still, I think this is a great result! In my opinion, you can buy the LiTime Mini 100Ah LiFePO4 battery with absolutely no worries if you are looking for a compact battery for a mobile home, for example.

