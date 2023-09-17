How good are the CFexpress memory cards from INDMEM? The CFexpress Type B Card in the test

If you have a current high-end camera from Canon, Nikon or Fujifilm, chances are that it accepts CFexpress Type B memory cards in addition to SD memory cards.

Where SD memory cards can reach a maximum of 300 MB/s, CFexpress Type B memory cards offer a theoretical maximum of 2000 MB/s.

But why do I actually need these high data rates? Continuous shooting or 6/8K video is the answer.

CFexpress memory cards can be quite expensive, especially if you choose the particularly fast models from Sandisk and Co. However, there are also cheaper CFexpress memory cards.

An exciting model on Amazon is the INDMEM CFexpress Type B Card. At the time of testing you can get the 256GB version for around €170.

But the really exciting thing is the data rates that are promised here. The memory card should be able to read 1700 MB/s and write 1600 MB/s.

170€ for a memory card with this data could be more exciting! Let’s take a look at the test to see whether the INDMEM CFexpress Type B Card can actually keep these promises.

At this point, many thanks to INDMEM for providing the memory card for this test.

At first and second glance, the INDMEM is a fairly classic CFepress Type B memory card.

This is based on a housing made of black plastic, which has metal elements on the top and bottom.

These not only ensure a more valuable look, but also help with heat dissipation.

The memory card comes with only a small plastic box.

Type A and Type B

CFexpress memory cards come in two versions (actually 3, but Type C is not widely used).

Type A – used by Sony – very small and compact – maximum 1000 MB/s Type B – used by Canon, Nikon, Fuji, etc. – slightly larger – maximum 2000 MB/s

So make sure you buy the right CFexpress type for your camera! For example, if you have a Sony camera, this is not the right memory card!

CFexpress memory cards are NVME SSDs

CFexpress memory cards are essentially NVME SSDs, i.e. the type of SSD that you can also find in your notebook/PC.

CFexpress memory cards also use the PCIe interface to connect to your camera. CFexpress Type A memory cards are connected with PCIe 3.0 x1 and Type B memory cards are connected with PCIe 3.0 x2.

If the whole PCIe topic doesn’t mean anything to you, that’s fine. To put it bluntly, CFexpress memory cards are connected more directly to your camera’s processor and can therefore achieve higher data rates.

CFexpress Type B memory cards have the advantage that they can contain a 2230 SSD inside. You can simply use a passive adapter and case to turn an M.2 2230 SSD into a CFexpress Type B memory card.

This also explains why there are many smaller manufacturers such as INDMEM that offer corresponding memory cards.

The fact that we essentially have a “PC SSD” in front of us brings not only the higher speed but also other advantages in terms of durability.

CFexpress Type B memory cards like this one offer TRIM functionality, ECC, wear leveling and also extended SMART reporting.

You can read the status of the memory card on your PC using tools like CrystalDiskInfo! These show you exactly how much data has already been written to the memory card and also rate the status in “%”.

This is of course not 100% accurate information, but it is an important indication of the health of the memory card compared to SD cards where you do not have such a feature.

A first benchmark

Let’s start with an initial test of the data rate of the INDMEM CFexpress Type B Card. I use CrystalDiskMark for this.

This looks good because the manufacturer’s information is confirmed here. At the peak we get 1864 MB/s reading and 1743 MB/s writing.

It doesn’t get much faster for a CFexpress Type B memory card. However, there is also something negative to report.

This if we look at the constant data rates.

Here I filled the memory card on the PC with random data (comparable to photos and videos) and also with highly compressible data.

Here we can see with the uncompressible data that the memory card can only achieve the full data rate at around 25% of the capacity. After that, the data rate drops to around 800 MB/s on average. For compressible data, the data rate remains constant.

So it’s reasonable to assume that what we’re looking at here is TLC NAND with SLC cache.

In practice

But what does this mean in practice? For this I used the memory card in the Fujifilm X-H2s and measured how long it takes for the buffer to be filled and emptied again at 20 frames/s and uncompressed images.

First of all, we see a very clear difference between CFexpress memory cards and normal SD memory cards.

With the INDMEM CFexpress Type B Card 256GB you can record images twice as long at full speed as even the fastest V90 SD card. Such a high-end V90 memory card is even more expensive than this CFexpress memory card.

However, with the calculated write rate (time until the buffer is emptied / number of images taken) we “only” see around 450 MB/s. A little less than the previously tested AngelBird memory card.

How can that be? Good question! I think an important factor here is the camera itself. Just because your memory card can handle over 1000 MB/s doesn’t mean that your camera can process the images at a corresponding speed.

I suspect the Fujifilm H2s is at its limit at 500-600 MB/s. That’s all you need for 6K Pro Res video.

Conclusion

The INDMEM CFexpress Type B Card 256GB is a good and recommended memory card at the right price, in case your camera also accepts CFexpress Type B memory cards.

The INDMEM memory card clearly delivers performance well above a normal SD card. This also applies in practice! The INDMEM memory card in my Fujifilm X-H2s is clearly faster than any V90 SD card.

In addition, CFexpress memory cards are generally significantly more durable than SD cards, due to the “SSD substructure”. This means you can easily read the exact status of the memory card on your PC.

The INDMEM also meets the top performance values ​​that the manufacturer promises. In the test I achieved a maximum of 1864 MB/s reading and 1743 MB/s writing.

However, there is also a small to large point of criticism here. The memory card cannot keep the data rate constant at this high level. From around 25% the data rate drops to around 800 MB/s on average.

So if you are looking for a CFexpress memory card that can deliver a constant 1700 MB/s, then this is not right for you.

Otherwise, the INDMEM CFexpress Type B Card 256GB is a good and fast memory card, which should be sufficient in most (if not all) cameras for 8K Pro Res video or similar.

