How good is Secretlab? Better than noble airs? The TITAN Evo under test!

A good desk chair or “gaming chair” can have an extremely large impact on the comfort of living in everyday life. Life is just too short for an uncomfortable chair.

Accordingly, dozens of models from X manufacturers have come onto the market in recent years. We have already reviewed some of the gaming chairs.

An exciting manufacturer has not yet been represented here, Secretlab. Secretlab advertises with a particularly high quality and ergonomics.

In addition, the various models are all very stylishly designed, with many different styles available.

Let’s take a look at how good Secretlab really is using the TITAN Evo!

Many thanks to Secretlab for providing the TITAN Evo for this test.

Testing the TITAN Evo from Secretlab

The TITAN Evo is currently Secretlab’s “flagship” gaming chair. This is available in many different designs! First of all, you have the choice between four different materials for the surface:

Hybrid synthetic leather SoftWeave Plus fabric NAPA leather Exotic

As a rule, you will decide between the hybrid synthetic leather and the SoftWeave Plus fabric. There are countless designs in each of these categories. For example, for the imitation leather version there are 5 “standard” designs and 12 eSport designs and 35 “special models” for example with Diablo 4 design, The Witcher design etc. Very cool!

The standard versions are generally quite simple and elegant. The basic design and the shape of the TITAN Evo does not look overly “extreme”. We do have the “Racing” gaming chair design with the side wings etc. but this is a bit scaled down. There are clearly more aggressively built and shaped models.

For example, we don’t have any conspicuous recesses in the backrest or anything like that.

In general, I really like Secretlab’s somewhat “mature” design.

In three sizes and up to 180 kg

Excitingly, Secretlab offers the TITAN Evo in three sizes.

S Regular XL Recommended maximum weight 90 kg 100 kg 180 kg Recommended maximum height 169 cm 189 cm 205 cm Seat depth 48 cm 49 cm 50 cm Seat width 45 cm 47 cm 49 cm Shoulder width 51 cm 53 cm 56 cm Backrest height 82 cm 85 cm 89 cm maximum seat height 52 cm 52 cm 55.5 cm minimum seat height 45 cm 45 cm 46 cm

The size not only determines the seat height, as with many other manufacturers, but also the width of the backrests, etc.

The selection also determines the maximum recommended weight of the user. The large XL version should be able to carry a whopping 180 kg! 180 kg is a lot for a gaming chair, which tells us that it is built a little more massively.

The most stable gaming chair tested so far

What initially impressed me most about the TITAN Evo was the solidity and stability of the construction.

It’s certainly no secret that many gaming chairs, even from the big brands, come from the same manufacturer. There may certainly also be qualitative differences here, but the core structure of many models is very similar.

The Secretlab TITAN Evo, on the other hand, stands out quite a bit from the construction of other gaming chairs I know. But in a good way!

First of all, the assembly here is really well done and documented. Everything looks a bit more noble, even compared to manufacturers like Noblechairs.

The metal construction inside the TITAN Evo also looks very clean and solid. All “beams” appear thicker than average and the welds are stronger. The latter is particularly important for the armrests! Again, I would say that we’re going to play another class on Noblechairs!

But the seams and the like are also of a very high standard.

The XL version is said to carry up to 180 kg, which is a lot! But the construction of the regular version seems to be of a similar standard. It wouldn’t surprise me if the regular version was designed for up to 180 kg and is not recommended for users of this weight class just because of its dimensions.

Everything seems more massive and thicker here than I know from other models that are designed “up to 100/120 kg”.

Upholstery of the armrests exchangeable

There are also things like the exchangeable armrest pads. While I’m not sure if this was done for the sake of durability or just to make it easier to sell alternative designs. However, the upper shells of the armrests can be easily removed and replaced!

Great, because in my experience, this is one of the first places where cracks and wear are visible on many gaming chairs.

Flat backrest and seat cushion

Most gaming chairs have quite elaborately embroidered seat/back cushions with various patterns or subdivisions.

The upholstery of the TITAN Evo, on the other hand, is completely flat and smooth! This is not just an optical aspect, it also influences how you sit.

I don’t want to judge here whether it’s better or worse to sit on a flat cushion, that’s a matter of personal taste. It could be that the flat upholstery is a bit more “tacky” in summer, in return there are no marks or the like here and maybe the seating feeling is a little more “noble”.

How is it sitting on the TITAN Evo?

Seating comfort is very much dependent on personal taste. Therefore, in the following, try to describe the feeling of sitting on the TITAN Evo as neutrally as possible.

If you are looking for a gaming chair that is as soft as possible with the seating comfort of an “armchair”, then you are initially wrong with the TITAN Evo!

The TITAN Evo tends to be a harder padded gaming chair.

At the same time, however, it is relatively “loosely” cut. Most gaming chairs force and hold you in a fairly centered position. This is not the case here! You sit here quite loosely and freely on the seat.

We do have the typical side wings of gaming chairs, but they are quite wide apart. So unless you are super wide, you will hardly come into contact with them.

However, this of course depends on whether you have chosen S, M or L and how tall or short you are. However, I would tend to describe the TITAN Evo as a bit “larger”.

At first I found the TITAN Evo a bit hard and flat, but the padding adapted to me after a very short time! So the seat pad has formed a bit to fit my buttocks, but without sitting through.

The backrest is still a bit flat for my taste. Unfortunately, we have very little support in the lower back area. Nothing I want to grumble about too loudly as this is a problem with pretty much all gaming chairs.

rocker function

The Secretlab TITAN Evo comes with a “rocking function”. If you wish, you can tilt the chair backwards by shifting your weight.

The rocker function is well done here and looks very stable and inspires confidence. This is +- on the level of noble airs, but maybe a little “softer”. But this can also simply be because the TITAN Evo is even newer.

This rocking function is great for someone who is rocking their chair a bit, as a way of dealing with stress. Incidentally, tipping over backwards is normally not possible.

If you don’t want to rock, you can lock the chair in any position.

Conclusion, how good is the Secretlab TITAN Evo?

A desk chair is something very individual! Just because I like a model doesn’t mean that you will too and vice versa.

But let’s proceed in an orderly manner. Certainly the biggest plus for me with the Secretlab TITAN Evo is the impression of quality. Here there is no doubt the TITAN Evo is the most massive gaming chair I’ve ever sat on! Not only does it feel incredibly stable and solid, a look under the upholstery shows that the metal construction and the welds are even better than is the case with noble airs. Impressive! The XL version of the TITAN Evo is even approved for an impressive 180 kg. Even if you don’t weigh that much, that shows the slightly higher standard to which the chairs are built, which is never a bad thing.

The design of the TITAN Evo is also wonderfully elegant and valuable. Of course there are also somewhat playful designs, but in general Secretlab models are designed rather noble.

When it comes to seating comfort, it depends on your personal taste. The upholstery of the TITAN Evo is somewhat firmer and denser. In addition, it is somewhat flatter and more “open” in shape. The shape of the TITAN Evo is very pleasing, especially if you don’t want to be constantly “hugs” by your gaming chairs. On the other hand, if you are looking for a gaming chair that you sit on more like an armchair, then you have come to the wrong place.

I didn’t have any problems with “sitting through” with the TITAN Evo, quite the opposite! I sat on it more or less continuously for 6-8 hours and didn’t have a tired butt or anything like that, quite the opposite.

If I had to criticize something, it might be that the chair is a bit flat. I prefer this hollow shape a bit, but that’s criticism on a very high level!

The bottom line is that the Secretlab TITAN Evo is a great desk chair, which can justify its high price mainly due to the above-average high-quality workmanship. If you are looking for an extra stable and solid gaming chair, then you have come to the right place.

