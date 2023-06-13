How GoVR works, the virtual reality platform for learning languages

GoStudent, European giant of the online education sector, valued at 3 billion dollars e with over 23,000 teachers for more than 30 subjects, it focuses on virtual reality to strengthen educational paths.

The world leader in online tutoring and tutoring services has introduced GoVR, a platform for language learning in virtual and immersive reality intended for students between 13 and 18 years old. An educational proposal that the Austrian group, co-founded and led by Felix Ohswald, defines as “revolutionary” and of which Italian Tech gives a preview account.

The environment was developed in collaboration with Immerse, a training platform specializing in virtual and augmented reality, and supported by Meta through the donation of Meta Quest 2 VR devices. The model immediately preceding the new Quest 3 just unveiled.

Young Innovators Forum The under 35s are not afraid of AI: for young entrepreneurs, the future is in artificial intelligence by Emanuele Capone

06 June 2023









What is GoVR and how does it work?

GoVR doesn’t come by accident. And if even for some to learn a language with a viewer it may appear inconvenient and counterintuitive, it responds to the growing demand of European students to enrich their educational paths with more targeted and useful technology. Especially in traditionally backward countries, in this sense, like ours. In Italy, the GoStudent Future of Education Report 2023, a report released at the same time as the debut of the new project, revealed that 79% of adolescents aged between 14 and 16 want more use of technology, not only to learn better but also to prepare for the professional future. 77% find it interesting to use the metaverse for educational purposes, although obviously its potential has yet to be fully understood, and 61% believe that these technologies would make learning more enjoyable. Even 69% of parents recognize the potential of these solutions. These are obviously desires and in some cases dreams: reality says that only 15% of Italian studentsaccustomed to dealing with dilapidated buildings and computer equipment often reduced to the bone, believes that by 2050 learning will take place via virtual reality.

GoVR is a group language learning environment in virtual reality, guided by native-speaking tutors. The innovative format allows students to perfect language skills and increase confidence, recreating real-life situations in a virtual environment coordinated by a teacher. The lessons (but perhaps it would be better to call them sessions) last 50 minutes and are organized in small groups of a maximum of 8 students to guarantee an interactive, immersive and personalized learning experience but at the same time not too chaotic and messy. Students can participate using a VR device or via computer, but lose the most fascinating aspect,

“GoVR represents a huge step forward in language learning. We have transformed the traditional classroom into an exciting playground where students can experience, interact and learn languages ​​in fun and effective ways,” Ohswald explained. “Our partnership with Immerse and Meta further strengthens our position as a leader in edtech and we are confident that GoVR can support our mission to deliver innovative and personalized learning experiences to students.”

Clegg, Meta: “Learning is socializing”

Tutors join sessions from various devices such as computer, tablet e smartphonewhile students can also join via VR, creating an engaging learning environment that basically doesn’t exclude anyone: “For most of us, learning is socialization, we learn from and with each other and from each other’s experiences – he explained former British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, president of Meta’s global affairs since 2018 – This is why the unique feeling of presence and immersion that these technologies create can revolutionize education. Partner come GoStudent they will help us understand how teachers and students can get the most out of these technologies”.

Exclusive preview We used and wore Vision Pro, Apple’s headset for virtual and augmented reality by our correspondent Bruno Ruffilli

07 June 2023





Is VR in the studio really needed?

But integrating the study of languages ​​with virtual reality (the project GoVR is explicitly designed for this and not for other types of lessons) is it really of any use? The benefits would seem to emerge from a research conducted by Immerse, which is however one of the parties involved. However, the results seem significant: they show improvements in listening and reading skills after VR experiences, with 98.8% of students reporting an improvement in spoken English. Furthermore, after only 200 minutes spent on the platform (therefore a few hours of lessons), students recorded an 8.5% increase in English language scores, demonstrating how VR learning surpasses conventional methods used in the classroom.