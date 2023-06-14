How India wants to build a solar industry on its own



The Bhadla solar park in the Great Indian Desert (Thar) in the area of ​​the state of Rajasthan shows that India doesn’t scrimp but big when it comes to solar energy. With an area of ​​56 square kilometers and an installed capacity of 2.2 gigawatts, it delivers impressive figures and was the largest solar park in the world until the Golmud solar park in China went into operation in 2020.

The Indian government has the ambitious goal of making the subcontinent climate-neutral by 2070. Solar energy plays a special role in this. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the goal of installing at least 100 gigawatts of solar energy by 2022 in the “National Solar Mission”. It was missed by 30 percent.

For the mission to reach its next goal — to reach 500 gigawatts from renewable energy sources over the next seven years — the country would have to triple its efforts. Solar energy should contribute 280 gigawatts within the target framework.

33 percent of electricity from renewable sources in India

Today, India has installed almost 63 gigawatts of photovoltaic capacity, of which only 1.7 gigawatts is off-grid, mostly on rooftops, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency IRENA’s latest renewable energy statistics. In total, that is less than the almost 66.5 gigawatts that are currently installed in Germany, but the growth is still impressive: in 2022, the solar power capacity in India increased by 13.5 gigawatts, while in Germany it was only seven gigawatts. The subcontinent, with its 1.4 billion inhabitants, still managed to generate 33.7 percent of its electricity from renewable sources.

The country’s projected solar capacity of 292.6 gigawatts by 2030 could surpass its fossil generation capacity of 276.5 gigawatts in seven years, according to estimates by the Central Energy Agency of India (CEA). But until then, coal will still be the dominant source of electricity generation at 54.5 percent – ​​even if solar cells deliver more electricity than coal-fired power plants. Because the expansion of renewables will only cover the increasing demand for economic growth and thus the CO 2 -Do not reduce emissions, according to Aniruddh Mohan, an energy policy expert at Princeton University’s Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment.

India is one of the countries that primarily rely on large central systems. But that’s exactly where the potential for conflict lies. “The best locations are already taken and buying new land is becoming increasingly difficult,” states Mohan. Recently, such a conflict erupted at the 53 square kilometer Pavagada solar park in the southern Indian state of Karnataka (currently the world‘s third largest solar park), the construction of which has dramatically worsened the social situation of local residents, as researchers from the University of Sydney and the Technical University of Sydney were able to observe .

In a study, Siddharth Sareen and Shayan Shokrgoza from the Universities of Bergen and Stavanger in Norway therefore come to the conclusion that decentralized energy systems are essential for India to have comprehensive access to clean energy, but have so far hardly been considered in the plans. Only the Indian sub-state of Uttar Pradesh has so far supported its farmers and citizens extensively by giving them individual installations of solar panels as a gift.

Own photovoltaic industry for India

Nevertheless, the International Energy Agency (IEA) assumes in its Renewables Report 2022 that “decentralized photovoltaics will become increasingly important thanks to growing consumer awareness and ongoing political support.”

But India wants more, namely to set up its own photovoltaic industry. Of course also in order to one day be able to compete internationally with the inexpensive systems from China on the export markets. That won’t be easy, as the IEA states: “Higher investment costs in India are the main reason for the cost difference to China.”

According to the IEA, the Indian production capacities for solar modules are currently sufficient to cover the demand in the coming years, but the modules on offer are often based on outdated technology.

Industry experts from Mercom, an Indian energy consultancy, also see gaps in expertise. Therefore, more must be invested in research and development. For example, large Chinese solar cell manufacturers spend up to 5 percent of their sales on research and development. The Indian manufacturers are still a long way from that. In addition, current equipment has to be imported, which incidentally also benefits German solar cell suppliers such as Centrotherm. The company recently announced that it will supply a 4 GW capacity solar cell production line to India.

Subsidies to close investment gaps

Recent policy measures in India aim to increase the competitiveness of domestic industry through subsidies and tax breaks. A government production-related incentive (PLI) scheme, meanwhile, provides a subsidy to lower capital costs for manufacturing plants. The IEA estimates that PLI support closes almost 80 percent of the capital cost gap between the Indian and the cheapest Chinese manufacturers. However, the subsidy is a one-off, meaning that increases in production efficiencies must be complemented by economies of scale to maintain long-term competitiveness.

Actually, India would also have the chance to join the “Just Energy Transition Partnership” initiative, which the G7 countries launched in the summer of 2022. This is intended to help developing countries to phase out coal-fired power generation. South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam took advantage of this opportunity. However, India is reluctant. On the one hand, the coal-fired power plants, which are only ten years old on average, will still be needed for many years to come, and on the other hand, the government is primarily afraid of new debt and dependence on the G7 countries.

Because the initiative does not give gifts. In the case of South Africa, 97 percent of the grants were only given as loans, as reported by the Financial Times. This increased South Africa’s debt burden without significantly promoting adaptation to climate change.



(jl)

