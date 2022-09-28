I have previously shared the very popular and well-known Surfshark VPN service abroad. It is very suitable for cross-regional Internet access, shopping and entertainment. It has high privacy security and speed. However, the VPN service is still insufficient for phishing attacks or malicious web pages. To solve the intrusion of viruses and malicious software, Surfshark Antivirus antivirus software integration has also been launched, which can prevent the computer from being hacked and maliciously attacked while using a VPN. So how practical is Surfshark Antivirus? In this article, we will fully understand it.

What is Surfshark Antivirus?

Surfshark Antivirus is a lightweight antivirus tool jointly launched by Surfshark VPN company and well-known antivirus software manufacturers, and the antivirus is also quite famous in the industry, and it is also highly rated by well-known antivirus evaluation websites. In cooperation with Avast (Little Red Umbrella) antivirus engine company, it can bring instant security protection to Windows, macOS computers and Android phones, and can effectively avoid virus and malware intrusion attacks.

The main advantages of Surfshark Antivirus are:

Prevent zero-day exploits

Lightweight without occupying system resources and CPU performance

no logging

But in fact, Surfshark Antivirus is one of the Surfshark One security suite services. You can enjoy complete network security protection by purchasing Surfshark VPN at an additional cost.

What features does Surfshark One have?

As for Surfshark One, which includes four services: VPN, Antivirus, Search, and Alert, the detailed functions are as follows:

Surfshark VPN: Provides a secure and high-privacy virtual private network (VPN service).

Surfshark Antivirus: Provides comprehensive antivirus software.

Surfshark Search: Completely ad-free and trace-free search engine service.

Surfshark Alert: It can monitor whether the scanned account is leaked at any time, and it will automatically issue an alert tool.

The following mainly focuses on the functions of Surfshark Antivirus, and please try the other functions by yourself.

Surfshark Antivirus has an easy-to-use interface

Surfshark Antivirus is integrated into the Surfshark VPN application, and there is no need to install additional antivirus tools separately, so you don’t need to worry about taking up too much space on the system. You can directly switch the Antivirus antivirus setting mode directly through the VPN tool and tab from the left menu.

The overall Antivirus setting interface is very simple and refreshing. The right side can provide full scan and quick scan functions, which can completely scan the user’s device for malware, viruses or Trojans. If you don’t have time to scan manually, you can also use a custom scan schedule. Also provides instant update virus database.

Antivirus provides an additional “real-time protection” mechanism. This function can continuously scan the downloaded content, network and device vulnerability areas through web pages. It is equivalent to the browser page content and downloaded files, which will be scanned immediately, providing security protection anytime, anywhere.

How to scan with Surfshark Antivirus

One-click quick/full scan

If you want to confirm whether there is a virus in the current system environment, you can quickly scan through Antivirus, and scan 5339 files to quickly scan the vulnerability area within 1 minute, which is extremely fast and convenient.

In addition, the complete scanning function is also tested. It takes 3 hours to scan 470,000 files as needed. In terms of scanning speed, it is also remarkable.

Regularly plan scan schedule

Whether it is Windows or macOS, it is recommended to perform a deep, complete and comprehensive scan once a week to ensure system security. If you are afraid of forgetting, you can use the automatic scan plan function to customize the fixed day of the week and scan time each week.

Very low CPU and memory usage

A full scan with Surfshark Antivirus will not consume too much CPU operation. During the test process, it is found that it will only take up 5%~10% of the processor and 60~80MB of memory.

It means that even if a full scan is performed while using the computer, it will not cause the computer to freeze or cause the temperature to soar.

Additional language and style settings

If you open the Surfshark App for the first time and find that the English language is displayed, you can also change the language to Chinese through the App settings of the application, and the Traditional Chinese language can be displayed.

If you want to change the appearance color of the APP, you can also choose to change to dark or light mode, or automatically modify it according to the operating system style.

Can I try Surfshark Antivirus?

Surfshark Antivirus is mainly included in the Surfshark One plan, and you will also enjoy a 30-day unsatisfactory refund service. If you have any questions, you can contact the 24-hour customer service on the official website. Don’t worry about software problems and can’t be found after sales. to people.

Is Surfshark Antivirus worth buying? What is the price?

Now the VPN service has been extended to the field of anti-virus security, and the Surfshark One network security suite provided by Surfshark is the most unique method at present. Even if the VPN service is not turned on, Surfshark Antivirus can continue to bring comprehensive anti-virus functions to the computer. protection.

Then everyone will be wondering why I don’t install a free antivirus, why do I need to spend money on Surfshark Antivirus? In fact, there are very few free antivirus functions. It can only detect and delete malicious software. Compared with Surfshark Antivirus, the protection is more comprehensive and comprehensive. It can avoid malicious software, phishing websites, prevent passwords and important data leakage and other anti-blocking functions.

If you want to use Surfshark Antivirus, you need to subscribe to Surfshark One. The subscription price is NT$74 per month. Compared with the previous subscription to Surfshark VPN, which costs NT$69 per month, you will find that the price is almost the same, only For an extra 5 yuan, just like subscribing to Surfshark Antivirus, you will get additional VPN, Alert and Search functions. Buy one get three free.

Moreover, SurfShark One can also be directly installed on your home computer or Android phone, and can provide antivirus protection for up to 5 devices. Compared with simply buying a VPN or antivirus software, the SurfShark One security subscription package service is cheaper.