apple（Apple) launched on January 18HomePodThe second generation of HomePod 2 (HomePod 2), its shape is similar to the first generation, but it advertises its more advanced audio technology, space sensing technology to sense the user’s location, temperature and humidity meter function and smarter Siri intelligent assistant function, etc. In order to attract consumers to buy, and recently some websites have tried to dismantle its internal mystery and found the “key difference” between it and the first generation.

According to the information compiled by MacRumors, the well-known maintenance website “iFixit”, the website tries to understand its internal structure by dismantling the second-generation HomePod.From the initial appearance, there is not much difference with the first generation. When dismantling, I felt that this generation was “relatively easy to disassemble”. When disassembling the first generation, the website even used special cutting tools to disassemble. open, butThe adhesive used this time is less than the previous generation, and it is easier to disassemble, which will be more conducive to the original disassembly and repair。

However, there are not many surprises inside the second generation of HomePod. It is equipped with an S7 processor, an LED display on the top, a large internal woofer, an amplifier version, a radiator, a shop assistant, and 5 tweeters. The humidity and temperature sensors required for the newly added “thermo-hygrometer” function were found to be installed at the bottom of the speaker through disassembly, which is exactly the same as the sensor of the HomePod mini.

To sum up, the biggest highlight found through disassembly is not the other contents, but the disassembly process “surprisingly smooth”. The key difference is that the adhesive used by Apple has been greatly reduced this time. If you want to For those who manually repair HomePod, the threshold has also been greatly reduced in this generation.

