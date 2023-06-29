How is the Asus Zenfone 10, a unicorn in the world of smartphones

The new Asus Zenfone 10 is a rare phone. And it’s rare 3 times: because it’s a smartphone piccolo (but really small) in a world of smartphones that are getting bigger and bigger. Because it’s small but only on the outside, in the sense that it has (more or less) all the inside technical features when I grow up. And why hasn’t it increased in price, in an industry where everything increases by prezzo: still starts at 799 euros, just like last year.

In 2022 it was called Zenfone 9 (our test here) and while the general approach has remained the same, some things have changed. Improved, above all: we have not had the problems with the audio (which is stereo) that we encountered then and precisely the list price has not increased, which it had done between 2021 and 2022.

The latest phones tested by Italian Tech

Tech Test Realme 11 Pro Plus, Italian design takes the mid-range by Emanuele Capone June 20, 2023 Tech Test The proof: Xiaomi 13 Ultra, more smartphone or more camera? by Andrea Nepori June 13th 2023 Tech Test Poco F5 Pro, an average smartphone that gives itself grown up by Emanuele Capone June 07th 2023

Asus Zenfone 10, the technical characteristics

The new smartphone from Taiwanese Asus keeps the same display Amoled da 5.9” with last year’s FHD+ resolution, with a refresh that reaches 144 Hz while playing a game and otherwise stops at 120 Hz: it’s a really great screen, clearly visible even under the light even if the brightness sensor often tends downwards.

The heart of the Zenfone 10 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (another step up from last year) paired with 8 or even 16 GB in Ram and 256 or 512GB of storage. The battery isn’t large, which it couldn’t physically be, but it does its job well: it’s 4300 mAh and guarantees autonomy well beyond the day of use, thanks also to the fact that the small size of the display helps to reduce consume. In packaging there is the power supply but it is only 30W: this is perhaps the only part of the smartphone where Asus has given up something.

Il photographic sector substantially resembles that of 2022, and that’s a good thing: only two rear cameras, with the main one 50 MP and equipped with a very rare (and quite effective) 6-axis stabilizationand a 13 MP wide angle that reaches 120°.

The Asus Zenfone 10 next to a Google Pixel 7A

The Asus Zenfone 10 in everyday life

Also impressively featuring the headphone jack on the top, the Zenfone 10 is already on sale in Italy and is available in 5 colors, including red, green and white. The back has a rubbery and porous finish which feels very pleasant to the touch and also gives more grip and prevents the phone from sliding on surfaces.

In general, the feeling of use is really pleasant. And strange, too: the Zenfone 10 is small compared to practically any other modern smartphone, even compared to the (theoretically) small Pixel 7A e Nothing Phone 1 (proof). It’s not a bad thing, it’s just something you notice in the first days of use. It’s not a bad thing either because the screen is really of quality and is always easy to read. Even if there is a however: if you are over 40-45 years old, and presbyopia starts to make itself felt (it happens to everyone, there is no denying it), there will be occasions when this small smartphone will prove too small. However, it is not the fault of the phone, but of those who use it.

What is due to the telephone are instead the many, many goodies hidden in the operating system, which is based on Android 13 and fortunately is practically stock: ranging from the double tap on the back to activate some features (take a screenshot, for example) to the fingerprint sensor, which is unfortunately lateral but has the advantage of being sliding and can be used to manage the notification curtain. The thing we liked the most though is what Asus calls Quick Shot: it is activated from the Camera Settings and causes the phone to take a shot with a double tap on the volume key burst of 3 photos with screen off, in the span of 1.7 seconds. Very useful for moving subjects or photo-ops that fade quickly. If you have more time, however, the cameras of the Asus Zenfone 10 are able to practically always give beautiful, convincing shots, full of details and colors, as shown by the images visible on this page.

Solving last year’s problems, Asus really has a product on its hands that could aim for the smartphone of the year crown and it could be the perfect phone for many. Even if not for everyone, especially in the over 40 segment of the population.

Health How much radiation do smartphones emit? The ranking of the best and worst by Dario D’Elia 27 August 2022

What we liked

And piccolo and compact

endowment top notch technique

software rich and clean

great beautiful screen

What we didn’t like

@capoema

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

