How is the Tineco Pure One Station, the vacuum cleaner loved by the New York Times

Cats don’t like it, but we know that cats like almost nothing of the technology that humans use (except maybe cleaning robots). And yet, the New York Times liked the Tineco Pure One very much: the cordless vacuum cleaner from the Chinese company, which is part of the Ecovacs group, was for a couple of years the Best Choice di Wirecutterthe well-known review site owned by the American newspaper.

Per understand why, and also to understand why very little has been written about it in Italy, we asked to try it. Especially after having it seen in action at the last IFA in Berlinwhere a new version was presented, called Pure One Station.

Tineco Pure One Station, the technical characteristics

As you can imagine from the name, this it’s not just a cordless vacuum cleaner but it is a cordless vacuum cleaner with its own base. Which is something that makes all the difference in the world, not so much because it’s easier to store it that way but because the Station is among the new and innovative features of this generation of the Pure One. The base charges the vacuum cleaner as soon as you slide it into the housing, but also empties it automatically and above all it has a tank that should contain dirt for 60 days.

Two months of margin that they completely change the relationship with the device: you use it in a room, you put it back and while you do other things (washing the floor, dusting the furniture and so on) the base takes care of emptying and recharging. So that the vacuum cleaner is ready for use again within a few tens of minutes.

Il heart of the Tineco Pure One it is what would once have been defined as an electric broom: 109 centimeters long in the largest configuration, it has a motor similar to that of the better-known Dyson V15 Detect but with a greater suction power (270W instead of 240W) and is equipped with a smart sensor that automatically adjusts the cleaning intensity depending on the surface and type of dirt. On top there is a non-touch LED display, which is used to keep an eye on the power reserve and understand which suction mode is active; there are only two buttons to interact with: the trigger for ignition, which at times we found a little lazy, and the one for switch from Automatic to Max mode.

The vacuum cleaner weighs just over 2kg, with the motor alone weighing approximately 1.5 kg. The charging/emptying base is heavier (about 7 kg) but only needs to be moved once, when you decide where to place it, and then you can forget about it: it also has a display on top, useful for adjusting the volume of information vocals, and above all integrates the great 3 liter tank that collects dirt. Neither the vacuum cleaner nor the base seemed excessively noisy to us (the former is considerably more discreet than traditional bagged vacuum cleaners), but the emptying operation has a louder sound for a few seconds.

The Tineco Pure One Station charging base (the blue light only turns on during emptying) The display located on top of the Tineco Pure One Station charging base

Tineco Pure One Station in everyday life

The vacuum cleaner instead has a reservoir relatively small (less than half a liter) but if you use it correctly it is never a problem: you vacuum it, you put it away for a few minutes, you do something else, you start using it again. Likewise, it matters little whether declared autonomy is between 15 and 60 minutes: when it is not in use, the vacuum cleaner is charging and is therefore always ready when needed.

We tried it in a apartment of just over 100 square meters, divided over two floors, and we managed to clean everywhere without running and without running out of energy. Indeed, appreciating the variety of accessories included in the package, such as the adapter to be used in corners or tile joints and especially the brush for mattresses and sofaswhich has proven invaluable in removing cat hair.

The small brush has more or less the same structure in parts rubberized and anti-curling of the main one, which is the one we used the most and which we found effective practically everywhere: the automatic adjustment of the suction power works well, as does the recognition of passage over carpets or parquet, and front LEDs, which may seem only scenographic, are instead useful for understanding that there is dirt even where there doesn’t seem to be any. That there is cat hair everywhere, for example.

In short: the Tineco Pure One, even in this Station version, cleans very, very well and is perhaps the only real alternative to Dyson products. Compared to which it has a less flashy design and is also less expensive. Even if not as much as we would have expected: net of any offers (which they were there for the last Prime Day and will be there for next Black Friday), the list price is 799 euros. Which is exactly the price of the V15 Detect, which however does not have the convenience of a support base and possible emptying, which must be purchased separately and it can cost even over 100 euros. From his point of view, Dyson’s product has become practically a standard, which probably makes it easier to find spare parts and accessories.

What we liked

What we didn’t like

