How is tourism spending changing?

When the world “paused” in 2020, one of the sectors that was most impacted was the trips, naturally. Some countries have completely closed their borders, preventing access to foreigners and it has taken a long time to pick up the pace. Three years later how is the situation? The tells us about it Travel Industry Trends 2023created by the Mastercard Economics Institute, starting from the evolution of spending.

Travel Industry Trends 2023: business travel is growing together with leisure travel

Even though the stiffer blocks shrunk very soon, the resumption of travel was not immediate. Many have kept a very cautious attitude in this regard, preferring less complicated, more short-range solutions for fear of bureaucratic problems or other. A return to growth was therefore inevitable, but no shortage of surprises.

In fact, what is noted is that i business trips they have regained ground compared to those of pleasure, initially with an advantage. This is also because of the smart working which, it may seem paradoxical, pushes us even more to find ourselves in presence when possible. Not to mention the resurgence of corporate entertainment events, which grew by 42% in Europe in the first quarter of the year.

Of course, all of this is also linked to one of the most important and awaited reopenings, that of China. There was a lot of curiosity about what the impact of easing the restrictions would be for this country and they didn’t wait. It’s not just about the trips to the East, but also about thehuge flow of Chinese tourists who return to our shores, especially in Italy.

And it is interesting in this sense how they reflect a trend that we will discuss more later. Although these tourists are traditionally linked to shopping for goods during the holidays, especially luxury goods, today they too they are moving on experiences. The most significant example is that of Positano which he recorded 283% of spending for this type of activity compared to 2019 data.

Speaking of tourism in Italy…

As we said, even when the most intense phase of the pandemic ended, travelers maintained a very cautious attitude. This is also true in Italy, perhaps also because it was one of the most affected countries, both in terms of infections and in terms of restrictions. And so now that the situation is calmer it is not surprising that medium-long range flights have also returned to growthexceeding pre-pandemic levels.

But of course tourism in Italy is also very inbound. Our country is permanently in the Top 10 favorite destinations of the different continents, making it one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. Those who love us the most are our European “neighbors”, for which we are currently the fourth place most desired.

This data fits into a general trend for the Old Continent. Perhaps again as a result of the pandemic, Europeans are more inclined to visit geographically closer areas. In fact they are in the Top 10 the United States the only destination outside the continent, with great interest in the first quarter for the countries of the North.

However, a reversal of the latter figure is expected. In fact, according to estimates it is very probable that with the arrival of the first heat the compass will start to point much more towards the South, bringing many European tourists to discover the many beaches of our country. Summer could then bring a huge influx of touristsready to enjoy Italy.

An interest in experiences emerges from the Travel Industry Trends 2023

As repeatedly stated, we are in a period of recovery, so it’s not so much the growth itself that is interesting, when how this is distributed. One of the most interesting aspects concerns the increase in expenses, but above all the sectors in which this has occurred, because there is one disproportion particularly significant.

If expenditure on material goods grew by 12% compared to March 2019, that on experiences had a whopping 114% jump. In short, it seems that tourists are less interested in taking products home, preferring to experience something special.

Moreover, if the first data is in line with the average, following a global trend, the second it’s almost double. This is because in Italy we have been able to enhance even more the experiences that we make available. They were born innovative solutionscapable of involving even the most luxurious groups and combining them with the sale of goods: I no longer go just to buy a limoncello or a leather bag, but I visit the places where they are born.

The experiential trend, however it’s not just about tourism. Analyzing expenses in general, it can be seen that services are growing across the board at the expense of goods. Lodging and restaurants lead the charge, with double-digit growth from 2019 data.

Travel Industry Trends 2023, all the data you need

He spoke about the launch of the 2023 edition of the Travel Industry Trends Michele CentemeroCountry Manager Italy of Mastercard, who commented as follows:

“After two years of uncertainty, the travel sector is showing important signs of recovery. The trend in favor of the experiential economy is consolidating, which in Italy can be reflected in a tourist offer of excellence made up of centuries-old traditions, passions, territorial uniqueness and major international events capable of giving tourists memorable experiences.

In this context, the attractiveness of the Italian territory, combined with the quality offer of companies linked to tourism, are undoubtedly favorable elements for the recovery of this sector which is fundamental for the country’s economy, despite the fact that some important challenges remain on the horizon. Like Mastercard, we are therefore committed to offering our support through a wide range of initiatives dedicated to travelers and increasingly digital solutions for the travel world“.

If you are curious to know more, you can consult the Travel Industry Trends 2023 to this address. And you, have you already chosen your next trip?