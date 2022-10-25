Listen to the audio version of the article

You don’t have to go to the Sahara to visit a desert. Now there are also behind the house and Gabriele Galimberti photographed them, to bring them to our attention in the “Tourist Guide to the deserts of Italy”, presented on Monday in Milan. Subtitle: “Breathtaking landscapes that the Bel Paese would not need”.

Galimberti’s work, winner of the “World Press Photo” in 2021, is clearly a provocation, launched as part of the “Water in our hands” project supported by Finish. In fact, Italy is a country at risk of desertification for over 20% of its territory, as demonstrated by the recent drought, which this year alone caused 6 billion euros in damage to agriculture and mistreated river landscapes. most beautiful in the Bel Paese, starting from the banks of the Po.

In this context, deserts are increasingly becoming a sad reality in many areas of the peninsula, plagued over the years by the constant increase in temperatures, the lack of rainfall and land no longer used to properly absorb rainwater.

Galimberti, stimulated by this provocation, has traveled during the past months, with his collaborator Camilla Miliani, with the aim of documenting and telling about anomalous “tourist destinations” for our country, in the process of desertification. A journey along the boot that lasted throughout the summer and whose photos, interviews and descriptions of the places gave birth to the guide, who invites people to visit these territories: rivers that have become trekking paths, lakes reduced to arid expanses , landscapes that no one would expect to see and which, instead, are real.

After all, the data, as well as the images, tell it: 70% of Sicily, 57% of Puglia, 58% of Molise and 55% of Basilicata are at risk of desertification according to Anbi, the Italian Association of the basin consortia. Scenarios that Italy, undoubtedly, would not need.