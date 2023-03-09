With the development of science and technology, the annual update of smart phones has not made much progress, which makes the service life of mobile phones extended to 2, 3 years, or even more than 4 years. But can the average Android phone last this long before running into problems? Obviously the mobile phone is not broken, why should I change it after using it for so long? Today we will disassemble all the details to clarify your doubts one by one. In these cases, it is time to change the phone.

How long can an Android phone last? Under what circumstances should it be replaced?

When to change the phone is a complicated issue, so the author will disassemble it into several parts for discussion. First of all, the hardware components in the mobile phone have a certain service life, and each has a different warranty repair service time limit. There are also software aspects to consider, including operating system updates, critical security fixes, and application support. Since there are many OEM manufacturers of Android mobile phones, the exact answers to these questions vary greatly, but you only need to grasp some key points to easily grasp the golden period of replacement.

hardware components

Most modern smartphones are relatively well designed to handle drops, bumps, tumbles, and minor scrapes (except perhaps for ultra-cheap devices because of cost savings), and we’re nowhere near flimsy plastic, non-Corning gorilla The age of glass is far away. But what about the internal hardware? Most likely it didn’t follow along.

Android hasn’t changed its minimum requirements significantly over the years, at least not at the hardware level. Conversely, low-performance devices must switch to Android Go Edition, which has some notable limitations in improving performance, and also requires the use of lighter-weight system apps. For years, ultra-cheap phones with 1GB of RAM or less had to use the Go Edition, but now any device with less than 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage must switch to the Go Edition.

For this reason, new Android updates often slow down phones and tablets or reduce usability. Over time, some devices may feel slower as you install more apps to fill up available storage space, but Removing unnecessary, unused apps or doing a factory reset can help speed it up.

The main problem with any old Android smartphone, like almost all portable electronics, is battery life. Lithium-ion batteries slowly lose capacity over time, and if you use your phone for a year or more, you may find yourself needing a charger early on to top it up, unfortunately, most modern smartphones don’t have one Easily replaceable batteries. You may also notice that as you use the touch screen more and more fingerprints adhere to it over time. This is because the oleophobic coating on the screen has worn away. Compared with replacing the screen with a new one, the screen protector will is a quick and easy and relatively inexpensive workaround.

Android system update

This is where things get complicated. Google is not responsible for updating every Android device, it only focuses on updating its own Pixel series, and relies on OEMs to handle updates for other phones and tablets. Every Pixel phone comes with three years of major Android version system updates and monthly security fixes; phones after the Pixel 6 are guaranteed five years of security fixes. This guaranteed support period is not calculated from the time you buy the mobile phone, but from the time the mobile phone is announced and officially launched. Usually, the updates of other OEMs often can’t keep up with Google, such as security fixes only once every two months, or it is several months or even a year later than the launch of the new version of the system to catch up.

Extended Discussion: Do Android Updates Matter?

Since the update has its time limit, another question has been extended: “Is Android update important?”. Most Android phones and tablets are past their factory-delivered system updates and security fixes, often long before the end of their hardware life, so what happens if you don’t?

Most services and applications on Android devices are independent of operating system updates, even some built-in system applications, such as Chrome and the Google Play Store. This is in stark contrast to the iPhone and iPad, where new features in apps like Safari and Apple Music require a full operating system upgrade to work smoothly. This means that even if your device manufacturer ends updates, your phone or tablet should continue to function normally for several years.

Google will continue to maintain most applications and services for many years after the release of the Android system version, but some applications and games do not have such patience to maintain long-term maintenance. For example, the Facebook app requires Android 6.0 (released in 2015) or higher, and Microsoft Outlook requires Android 8.0 (released in 2017) or higher. Even if you’re stuck on an Android version from a few years ago, new apps and some system features are still available.

The problem is that Android, like Windows and iOS, is constantly finding new security holes, and if your device doesn’t receive security updates for the operating system, it will gradually become more vulnerable to malware. Google Play Protect protects you from some malicious apps, and within a few years of Android releases, Google updates Chrome and WedView (the system component that loads webpages in most apps) to protect devices from Impact of security breach on the network. Having an Android device that receives regular security system updates is still the only way to stay as protected as possible.

iPhones and iPads have been receiving system updates for much longer than typical Android phones, and the five-year-old iPhone 8 can still install iOS 16, but some new features have not been rolled out to older models. After official iOS support ends, you won’t get any new features or updates for most Apple apps, just occasional security updates. Feature and security updates last much longer than most Android devices, but eventually end in a hard cut rather than a gradual loss of support.

