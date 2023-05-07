How many fake Apple products are there? The numbers of an airport might impress you

Apple has undeniably become iconic for the Tech sector (and beyond, also considering links such as the one with the coronation of King Charles III). Unfortunately, however, success also has another side of the coin, namely the diffusion of fake products that try to at least mimic the design of the Cupertino company.

But how widespread is the scourge of counterfeit devices of this type actually? In this regard, AppleInsider and PhoneArena recently reported as an example the numbers recorded in a single airport, which certainly do not go unnoticed. In fact, the source refers to what happened in March 2023 in the DC Area.

Well, at the same time as that of Washington (United States of America), during the 31 days that made up March 2023, according to the source, they were kidnapped as many as 1,000 fake AirPods Pro and 50 counterfeit Apple Watches. If the numbers don’t seem high to you, we recall that the units involved, apparently linked to four shipments from China, were seized in the space of a single month in a single airport (this is the Washington-Dulles International Airport) .

Furthermore, putting the question into figures, everything becomes clearer: a value of about 300,000 dollars is referred to. By the way, according to the sources it seems that at first glance the packaging looked “convincing”but that the insiders then had suspicions and therefore decided to withhold the goods for a more in-depth analysis, which led to the discovery.

In any case, some details emerge from the whole how to tell if a product of this type is counterfeitgiven that sources let it be known that bad actors often exploit loose wrappers around the package (while Apple’s wrappers are “tight”), just as often the introductory guide of a fake product is not made of Premium paper (for example, the paper could be thinner).

Then there are other issues related to AirPods. In fact, it seems that the bad guys are used to using a darker text than the original, as well as that there is a slightly different layout of the buttons (for example, the latter could protrude more). It also seems that the rubber pads may be “harder” than usual. For the rest, clearly aiming for official sales channels helps avoid situations of this type.